The Saks beauty advent calendar for 2022 has to be seen to be believed

The Saks Fifth Avenue 2022 beauty advent calendar: luxury makeup, skincare and fragrance treats from Olaplex, Diptyque, Charlotte Tilbury, Dior, Tom Ford, 111Skin, Augustinus Bader and more
Beauty advent calendars are some of our favorites every year, and Saks Fifth Avenue's luxurious makeup and skincare-packed holiday countdown never disappoints.
The 2022 Saks Fifth Avenue '25 Days of Beauty' advent calendar is SO impressive, with yes, you guessed it, 25 gorgeous treats inside.
For each day of the holiday season you'll find an individual beauty gift, from fragrance to skincare and makeup.
With out giving too much away, we can tell you that the Saks 2022 holiday advent calendar includes sought-after cult favorites from brands like Olaplex, Diptyque and Charlotte Tilbury; designer treats from Gucci, Tom Ford and Dior; and luxury skincare wonders from celebrity go-tos like Dr Barbara Sturm, 111Skin and Augustinus Bader.
Saks Fifth Avenue Beauty Advent Calendar 2022, $220, Saks
If you are the type that always tried to peek at your wrapped gifts early, and want to know EXACTLY what’s inside, keep scrolling until the end for a spoiler!
More chic holiday advent calendars at Saks
Here are more of the luxurious holiday countdowns to shop now at Saks before they sell out...
Voluspa Japonica Advent Calendar, $158, Saks
Inside you'll find 12 petite pedestal candles from the signature Japonica Collection plus an exclusive wick trimmer.
Benefit Cosmetics Sincerely Yours, Beauty Advent Calendar, $65, Saks
A 12-piece calendar makeup set for picture perfect holiday looks, including Benefit favorites They’re Real Mascara, Precisely My Brow Pencil and Porefessional Primer.
FAO Schwarz Cosmetics Advent Calendar, $60, Saks
Designed for kids from ages eight to 11, the fun FAO Schwarz beauty advent calendar has 24 different products, from eye makeup to nail decals, in a super cute lip-shaped box.
Acqua Di Parma Holiday Collection 25-Piece Advent Calendar, $600, Saks
The Acqua di Parma 25-piece Advent Calendar, features every treat you could imagine from the luxury Italian lifestyle brand, from colognes and parfum, to body cream and lotions, shower gel, lotion, soap, haircare and candles.
SPOILER ALERT: What's inside the Saks 2022 advent calendar?
Okay, so you made it - are you ready? Here's your spoiler!
This is what you’ll find inside the Saks Fifth Avenue advent calendar:
Twenty-five beauty and fragrance treats:
ReVive Intensite Anti Aging Face Serum, 5ml
Dr. Barbara Sturm Lip Balm, 3g
111Skin Y Theorem Serum NAC Y2 Deluxe, 10ml
Sisley Hair Rituel by Sisley-Paris Restructuring Nourishing Balm, 15g
Aromatherapy Associates Deep Relax Sleep Mist, 10ml
Omorovicza Thermal Cleansing Balm, 5ml
DIOR Diorshow Overcurl Mini Mascara
Sulwhasoo First Care Activating Serum, 8ml
MFK Baccarat Rouge 540, 5ml
Charlotte Tilbury Deluxe Pillow Talk Lipstick, 10ml
Cellcomset Precious Mask, 15ml
Augustinus Bader Rich Cream, 7ml
Clé de Peau Beauté Protective Fortifying Cream SPF 22, 5ml
Marvis Whitening Mint Toothpaste, 10 ml
Guerlain Abeille Royale Youth Watery Oil, 5ml
Furtuna Perla Brillante Daily Renewal Cream, 4 mL
Cowshed Relax Bath & Shower Gel, 30ml & 1 fl oz.
Sunday Riley Good Genes Lactic Acid Treatment, 0.27oz
Tom Ford Deluxe Lip Sample — Casablanca, 0.03 oz
Olaplex No. 3 Hair Perfector, 0.68 fl oz.
Diptyque Rose Eau de Toilette, 0.34 fl oz.
Gucci Beauty Gucci Flora Gorgeous Gardena Mini, 0.17 oz.
Molton Brown Orange and Bergamot Bath & Shower Gel, 3.4 oz.
Nest Moroccan Amber Mini Votive Candle, 0.95 oz.
Parfums de Marly Delina Candle, 30g
Basically, everything you'll need for a luxuriously happy holiday!
