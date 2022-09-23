The Saks beauty advent calendar for 2022 has to be seen to be believed

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Beauty advent calendars are some of our favorites every year, and Saks Fifth Avenue's luxurious makeup and skincare-packed holiday countdown never disappoints.

The 2022 Saks Fifth Avenue '25 Days of Beauty' advent calendar is SO impressive, with yes, you guessed it, 25 gorgeous treats inside.

For each day of the holiday season you'll find an individual beauty gift, from fragrance to skincare and makeup.

With out giving too much away, we can tell you that the Saks 2022 holiday advent calendar includes sought-after cult favorites from brands like Olaplex, Diptyque and Charlotte Tilbury; designer treats from Gucci, Tom Ford and Dior; and luxury skincare wonders from celebrity go-tos like Dr Barbara Sturm, 111Skin and Augustinus Bader.

Saks Fifth Avenue Beauty Advent Calendar 2022, $220, Saks

If you are the type that always tried to peek at your wrapped gifts early, and want to know EXACTLY what’s inside, keep scrolling until the end for a spoiler!

Here are more of the luxurious holiday countdowns to shop now at Saks before they sell out...

Voluspa Japonica Advent Calendar, $158, Saks

Inside you'll find 12 petite pedestal candles from the signature Japonica Collection plus an exclusive wick trimmer.

Benefit Cosmetics Sincerely Yours, Beauty Advent Calendar, $65, Saks

A 12-piece calendar makeup set for picture perfect holiday looks, including Benefit favorites They’re Real Mascara, Precisely My Brow Pencil and Porefessional Primer.

FAO Schwarz Cosmetics Advent Calendar, $60, Saks

Designed for kids from ages eight to 11, the fun FAO Schwarz beauty advent calendar has 24 different products, from eye makeup to nail decals, in a super cute lip-shaped box.

Acqua Di Parma Holiday Collection 25-Piece Advent Calendar, $600, Saks

The Acqua di Parma 25-piece Advent Calendar, features every treat you could imagine from the luxury Italian lifestyle brand, from colognes and parfum, to body cream and lotions, shower gel, lotion, soap, haircare and candles.

SPOILER ALERT: What's inside the Saks 2022 advent calendar?

Okay, so you made it - are you ready? Here's your spoiler!

This is what you’ll find inside the Saks Fifth Avenue advent calendar:

Twenty-five beauty and fragrance treats:

ReVive Intensite Anti Aging Face Serum, 5ml

Dr. Barbara Sturm Lip Balm, 3g

111Skin Y Theorem Serum NAC Y2 Deluxe, 10ml

Sisley Hair Rituel by Sisley-Paris Restructuring Nourishing Balm, 15g

Aromatherapy Associates Deep Relax Sleep Mist, 10ml

Omorovicza Thermal Cleansing Balm, 5ml

DIOR Diorshow Overcurl Mini Mascara

Sulwhasoo First Care Activating Serum, 8ml

MFK Baccarat Rouge 540, 5ml

Charlotte Tilbury Deluxe Pillow Talk Lipstick, 10ml

Cellcomset Precious Mask, 15ml

Augustinus Bader Rich Cream, 7ml

Clé de Peau Beauté Protective Fortifying Cream SPF 22, 5ml

Marvis Whitening Mint Toothpaste, 10 ml

Guerlain Abeille Royale Youth Watery Oil, 5ml

Furtuna Perla Brillante Daily Renewal Cream, 4 mL

Cowshed Relax Bath & Shower Gel, 30ml & 1 fl oz.

Sunday Riley Good Genes Lactic Acid Treatment, 0.27oz

Tom Ford Deluxe Lip Sample — Casablanca, 0.03 oz

Olaplex No. 3 Hair Perfector, 0.68 fl oz.

Diptyque Rose Eau de Toilette, 0.34 fl oz.

Gucci Beauty Gucci Flora Gorgeous Gardena Mini, 0.17 oz.

Molton Brown Orange and Bergamot Bath & Shower Gel, 3.4 oz.

Nest Moroccan Amber Mini Votive Candle, 0.95 oz.

Parfums de Marly Delina Candle, 30g

Basically, everything you'll need for a luxuriously happy holiday!

