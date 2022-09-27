Charlotte Tilbury's advent calendar for 2022 is here and it's SO exciting

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

It's the one you've been waiting for, makeup maestro Charlotte Tilbury has unveiled her 2022 beauty advent calendar and it's just phenomenal. Charlotte's Diamond Chest of Beauty Stars advent calendar is the ultimate gift for beauty lovers, or for yourself.

RELATED: 44 best beauty advent calendars for 2022

MORE: The White Company’s advent calendar for 2022 is so luxe – we're in love

Priced at £150/$200, inside you'll find Charlotte’s world of magic makeup and supercharged skincare innovations with magical full-size and travel-size makeup and skincare icons. What's more, the stunning box with jewel handles can be used to store your jewellery afterwards.

Last year, one Charlotte Tilbury advent calendar sold every five minutes - so you'll need to hurry if you want to snap one up!

Charlotte Tilbury Diamond Chest of Beauty Stars, £150/$200, Charlotte Tilbury

What's inside Charlotte Tilbury's advent calendar 2022?

The 12-drawer beauty advent calendar includes five full-size and seven travel-sized products, including the must-have Beauty Light Wand in Spotlight, Colour Chameleon eyeshadow pencil in Rose Quartz and the iconic, Lip Cheat lip liner in Hot Gossip. You'll also find her some of Charlotte's best-selling skincare, like the Magic Serum and Airbrush Flawless Setting Spray.

LOVE SHOPPING? Sign up to the HELLO! Edit newsletter

READ: Anthropologie launches an epic beauty advent calendar - and it WILL sell out

When does the Charlotte Tilbury advent calendar go on sale?

It's available to shop now in the UK, and soon in the US.

How much is the Charlotte Tilbury advent calendar?

Despite a total product value of £244 ($283), the beauty advent calendar is available for just £150 ($200).

MORE: The ELEMIS beauty advent calendar 2022 is a wellness dream

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.