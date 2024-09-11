The Benefit advent calendar for 2024 has dropped and it's seriously better than ever

The time for shopping the best advent calendars is here. Benefit just dropped its iconic beauty advent calendar – and it's had a big update for 2024.

Benefit's 'Gorgeous Grocer' advent calendar is a top choice every year, and shoppers will find 24 of the brand's most popular products including four full-size, five mini, and 15 fun-size makeup and skincare favourites.

© Benefit The Benefit advent calendar comes with 24 beauty products

Retailing at £156 / $164, the advent calendar is worth over £295 when all of the products are combined, so it's a serious saving for those who want to try out new beauty buys or stock up on their favourites.

New for this year is the calendar's reusable packaging. Each day is individually packed in numbered boxes, and placed in the stunning pink shopping basket that's perfect for storing away beauty essentials.

Benefit's beauty advent calendar - my review

Benefit has upped the ante this year by granting shoppers full-size versions of some of its best-loved products, including the cult BADgal BANG volumising mascara and the POREfessional smoothing face primer.

The 24-hour Brow Setter gel and the Roller Liner liquid eyeliner also come in full-size versions, and shoppers will find four mini blushes tucked away in the boxes, with 'neutral rose', 'brick red', 'rosy bronze', and pale pink shades.

One of Benefit's most iconic makeup buys and my all-time favourite bronzer, Hoola, is also included in the calendar. I've used Hoola for years due to the easy-to-apply formula that gives a lovely matte finish. A small amount also goes a long way, so I can imagine that even the mini version will last for months.

Skincare lovers will adore the advent calendar just as much as makeup fanatics, as the boxes include the POREfessional Deep Retreat pore-clearing clay mask, the POREfessional Tight ‘n Toned pore-refining AHA+PHA toning foam and the POREfessional Good Cleanup pore-purifying foaming cleanser.

The mini and fun-size products are also perfect for travelling, and the extra-small POREfessional setting spray will be coming on trips and to work with me due to its convenient size.

Can't wait to see what else is inside the Benefit 24-day advent calendar? See the full contents list below.

Benefit's beauty advent calendar – what's included?

The POREfessional smoothing face primer to minimize the look of pores (full-size)

BADgal BANG! BIGGER, BADDER volumizing mascara in intense pitch black (full-size)

24-HR Brow Setter 24-hour invisible shaping & setting gel for brows (full-size)

Roller Liner Eyeliner true matte liquid eyeliner in black (full-size)

Willa soft neutral-rose blush (mini)

Terra golden brick-red blush (mini)

Starlaa rosy bronze blush (mini)

Cloudia misty pale-pink blush (mini)

Hoola matte bronzer (mini)

The POREfessional Good Cleanup pore-purifying foaming cleanser (fun-size)

The POREfessional Deep Retreat pore-clearing clay mask (fun-size)

The POREfessional Tight ‘n Toned pore-refining AHA+PHA toning foam (fun-size)

Plushtint moisturizing matte lip tint in Red Velvet (fun-size)

Plushtint moisturizing matte lip tint in Quilty Pleasure (fun-size)

Splashtint moisturizing dewy lip tint in Heat Wave (fun-size)

Splashtint moisturizing dewy lip tint in Honeymooner (fun-size)

Benetint rose-tinted lip & cheek stain (fun-size)

Roller Lash super-curling & lifting mascara in black (fun-size)

Fan Fest fanning & volumzing mascara in hyper black (fun-size)

They’re Real beyond mascara in jet black (fun-size)

Fluff Up Brow Wax flexible brow-texturizing wax (fun-size)

The POREfessional: Super Setter long-lasting makeup setting spray (fun-size)

Precisely, My Brow Pencil ultra-fine brow defining pencil in shade 4 (fun-size)

Gimme Brow+ brow-volumizing fiber gel in shade 3 (fun-size)

Several other brands have also released their beauty advent calendars in recent weeks. ELEMIS' £199 calendar is already a hit with skincare fans and it's packed with everything from nourishing moisturisers to cleansing balms that add up to a huge £537. For beauty lovers who want to try out a variety of brands, the LookFantastic advent calendar is a great choice. Filled with cult favourite products including Medik8, Anastasia Beverly Hills and MAC, the £100 calendar is expected to be a sell-out.

When is the Benefit advent calendar on sale?

The Benefit 'Gorgeous Grocer' advent calendar is already on sale at Benefit and John Lewis, and if previous years are anything to go by, you'll need to snap it up soon before it sells out.