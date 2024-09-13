The Space NK advent calendar is a favourite among influencers - but is it worth the hype?

December may still feel far away, but the very best advent calendars are being released right now – and there are some goodies this year.

Space NK's iconic beauty advent calendar is back for 2024, and it really is better than ever. Worth a huge £1,200, the 24-day calendar has some of the hottest products the beauty world has to offer, and it's officially available for pre-order.

The beauty retailer has upped the ante this year by scrapping the mini products and giving beauty fans 23 full-sized products, so it may be worth the investment for those who want to try out new products or stock up on their favourites.

Space NK's Beauty Advent Calendar £250 AT SPACE NK

The Space NK advent calendar is also a favourite within the influencer sphere – but is it worth the hype?

Space NK advent calendar - my review

The advent calendar has an impressive 35 products tucked away behind its doors from some of the best-loved beauty brands including Charlotte Tilbury, Paula's Choice, and Summer Fridays. It's extremely rare for a beauty advent calendar to be made up of almost all full-size products, so shoppers really are getting the most for their money.

I also love the shade choices in the advent calendar. Rather than giving shoppers bright purple lipstick that no one really wants, you'll actually find some of the most popular shade choices inside. The Charlotte Tilbury Colour Comedian eyeshadow comes in cult favourite Pillow Talk, while the Rare Beauty Lip Tinted Oil comes in a neutral pink shade that will look gorgeous on every skin and hair colour.

If the excitement of cult favourite beauty product each day wasn't enough, Space NK have launched a 'Golden Ticket' competition within the advent calendars. A golden ticket is tucked away in five calendars, granting a lucky winner a Dyson Airwrap and the new Chitosan Post Style Serum worth £530.

Shoppers can also uncover a sneak peak into the first five days of the advent calendar, and if you just can't wait to see what's inside, you can take a look at the contents list below.

What's inside the Space NK advent calendar?

© SPACE NK

Amika Dream Routine Overnight Hydration Treatment 30ML

Augustinus Bader The Serum 15ML

Chantecaille Cheek Gelee in shade Vibrant 23ML

Charlotte Tilbury Colour Chameleon in shade Pillow Talk 1.6G

Color Wow Extra Strength Dream Coat 200ML

D.S. & Durga I Don't Know What Eau de Parfum 7.5ML

Drunk Elephant La La Retro Whipped Cream 50ML

Eve Lom Wash Cloth

Glossier G Suit Soft Touch lip Crème in shade Jet 6ML

Hourglass Ambient lighting Blush in shade Luminous Flush 1.3G

Ilia limitless Lash Mascara 8G

K18 Leave-In Molecular Repair Hair Mask 50ML

Kate Somerville Exfolikate Intensive Exfoliating Treatment 60ML

KOSAS Air Brow in Clear 3.7G

Laneige Bouncy & Firm Sleeping Mask 25ML

Lisa Eldridge Luxuriously Lucent lip Colour in shade Painterly 3.5G

Medik8 Hydr8 B5 Intense 30ML

Milk Makeup Hydro Grip Primer 45ML

Naturium Vitamin C Complex Serum 30ML

Olaplex No.7 Bonding Oil 30ML

Paulas Choice 2% BHA liquid Exfoliant 118ML

Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Tinted lip Oil in shade Hope 3ML

Rodial Glass Highlighter 2G

Sam McKnight Happy Endings Nourishing Balm 30ML

Sisley-Paris Black Rose Cream Mask 10ML

Sisley-Paris Velvet Sleeping Mask 10ML

Skin Rocks Cream Cleanser Fragrance 125ML

Sol de Janeiro Cheirosa '62 perfume mist 90ML

Space NK Nordic Wilds Body Wash 100ML

Summer Fridays lip Butter Balm in Brown Sugar 15G

Sunday Riley CEO Glow Vitamin C + Tumeric Face Oil 15ML

Supergoop! Glow Screen SPF 30 50ML

Tatcha The Serum Stick 10ML

The Ordinary Multi Peptide + HA 30ML

Ultra Violette Queen Screen SPF 50+ Luminising Serum SKINSCREEN™ 50ML

Is the Space NK advent calendar worth the money?

Retailing at £250, the Space NK advent calendar isn't cheap. However, if you're in the market for trying out new products, the retailer really has nailed its contents list for 2024. Some of the most high-end brands around will be found behind the 24 doors, including the luxurious Augustinus Bader and the TikTok-viral Tatcha. As almost all of the products are full-size, the calendar is likely to set you up for months with its variety of skincare, makeup and haircare goodies to enjoy.

Space NK isn't the only advent calendar that has been making waves in the beauty world. LookFantastic's advent calendar also has treats from top brands including Estee Lauder and Colour Wow. If you're the kind of person who loves to stay loyal to their favourite brands, ELEMIS and Benefit have both dropped their 2024 advent calendars, too.

The Space NK advent calendar is available for pre-order now, but we're expecting it to sell out before 1 December, so you'll want to hurry to avoid disappointment.