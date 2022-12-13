Exclusive: Christine Lampard on daughter Patricia wearing her makeup and her go-to beauty secrets

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Christine Lampard is one busy lady! The raven-haired beauty presents Loose Women and frequently stands in for Lorraine Kelly on ITV, and she's also a busy mum to children Patricia and Freddie, who she shares with her husband, former Chelsea footballer Frank Lampard.

She's also an ambassador for Boots No7 and has recently partnered with the brand to celebrate their amazing Christmas collection.

WATCH: Christine Lampard's 5 Style Lessons

Speaking about her best beauty hack, the 43-year-old told HELLO!: "It would have to be that it’s all in the skincare! I’ve found that my makeup sits so much better when I’ve got a good base. It also allows me to go makeup-free more often which I love! Every evening I make sure I take my makeup off and cleanse and moisturise my skin; it’s ingrained in my daily routine now and it’s a lovely bit of me-time at the end of a long day."

She has a few staples in her makeup bag she can't be without, too. "I use Chanel Foundation, No7 Lash Extender Fibre Mascara and No7 Eyebrow Precision Pencil. I always like to have the go-to basics on me for any touch ups throughout the day."

Lash Extender Fibre Mascara Black, £14.95, Boots No7

When it comes to which celebrities' makeup she admires, the Northern Irish star revealed: "I’m all for the soft glam makeup, natural looks from the likes of Eva Mendez, Margot Robbie, Jennifer Aniston.

CHANEL N°1 De CHANEL Revitalising Foundation, £55, John Lewis

"I love seeing how people use makeup to express their personality with bright, bold looks as ultimately, it’s something you can just have fun with.

Brow Precise Pencil, £9.95, Boots No7

Here at HELLO! we are all about the royals so we had to find out who Christine's royal beauty icon is. "I would have to say the Princess of Wales I think, she’s just so timeless, isn’t she? I also think Zara Tindall is gorgeous, very natural and love her outdoorsy lifestyle," she revealed.

No7 Protect & Perfect Intense Advanced Skincare Collection 5-Piece Gift Set, £55, Boots

Christine married Frank in 2015, and her wedding makeup was perfection. She said: "Nilam Holmes, who’s a great friend of mine, did my wedding day makeup and I loved it!

Christine's royal beauty item is the Princess of Wales

"It certainly lasted all day through the ceremony and reception. It’s such a special day isn’t it and you just want to look and feel your best to top it all off. I still look back at the photos now as it’s such lovely memories."

Christine's daughter Patricia is four, and it sounds like she is a beauty fan too! "Sometimes she’ll sit with me whilst I’m doing my makeup and play around with the brushes, she tries to copy Mummy! Occasionally wants me to make her look like Elsa from Frozen too! She’s also loving the kiddy nail polishes at the moment."

