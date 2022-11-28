Victoria Beckham's beauty advent calendar is really, really not to be missed

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

On Sunday afternoon, Victoria Beckham looked to be enjoying a cosy evening at home with her children. Wearing a white robe, she showed off her latest beauty treat for Christmas; Diptyque’s Advent Calendar.

VB, whose brand Victoria Beckham Beauty is a huge seller, showed off pictures of her adorable dog Simba trying to get at the £370 offering. Cute!

The calendar in question is pretty special. There's a constellation theme for Diptyque’s Advent Calendar for 2022; it looks so pretty. Each day corresponds to a new constellation, and each day you can discover a new Diptyque treasure, in full-size or discovery size.

This year, for the first time, the Advent Calendar includes the three limited-edition Christmas scents: a small Pine Tree (Sapin) candle and miniature Snow (Neige) and Spark (Étincelles) candles. All encased in a stunning festive box, it's easy to see why the former Spice Girl is in love with it.

Victoria's dog Simba approves of her calendar!

Also on Sunday, the designer and beauty entrepreneur posted a behind-the-scenes shot from her latest beauty campaign, which showed the star in a monogrammed bathrobe having her make-up done, with her long hair flowing in beautiful loose waves.

Advent Calendar, £370, Diptyque

The most striking aspect of the black-and-white image, however, was that David Beckham's wife was beaming, showing off her gorgeous teeth and looking the picture of happiness.

Teasing the mum-of-four about her notoriously close-lipped demeanour, one fan commented: "Who said Victoria Beckham doesn’t smile?"

Back in 2017, for example, the stylish 48-year-old designed a cheeky slogan T-shirt that read 'fashion stole my smile'.

Two years later, she opened up about her expression in an interview with Glamour magazine, saying: "I want to be honest. In the past, I've probably hidden behind my armour – the not smiling publicly, for instance. There's less of that now."

