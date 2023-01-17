Brie Larson shocks fans with tattoo sleeve in unexpected transformation The Fast X star looked very different

Brie Larson gave fans a shock when she debuted a brand new look that saw her rocking a full sleeve of tattoos.

The Captain Marvel star took to Instagram to show off her body transformation and her followers were "on their knees" as they took in her heavily tattooed appearance. Brie made sure her new ink was on full display as she posed for a mirror selfie wearing a pair of jeans and a bra.

Alongside her sleeve, Brie unveiled a tattoo on her hip and her forearm, as well as lyrics to the Evanescence song, Hello, on her ankle, which read: "Don't try to fix me I'm not broken."

However, Brie was quick to point out in her caption that the tattoos were only temporary, although it did little to squash her fans' excitement.

"What it's like you've never seen temporary tattoos before!" she wrote. Fans loved the look and were quick to say so, with one responding: "We've never seen temporary tattoos look this good."

A second said: "But have you considered making them permanent. You pull them off exceptionally well".

Brie Larson shocked fans with her 'tattoos'

A third added: "I already have a thing for women with tattoos and this isn't helping!"

A fourth penned: "I'm on my knees!" A fifth gushed: "There’s a whole new level of crush I didn't know I could achieve and yet here we are."

Many fans asked Brie to make her tattoos permanent

While Brie didn't divulge why she was rocking temporary tatts, many fans questioned whether it is for her role in the upcoming tenth Fast & Furious movie, Fast X.

Little is known about Brie's character, but she did reveal last September that she is playing someone called Tess.

Brie also had song lyrics on her ankle

Brie has made no secret of her desire to join the popular franchise and before she landed her role, she told UPROXX: "Please, please tell everybody I would of course want to be in a Fast & Furious movie.

She added: "I'm obsessed. I love them. I think they're so good. They're so fun."

