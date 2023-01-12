Daisy Edgar-Jones's rose lipstick for the Golden Globes would be perfect for every day 

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Normal People star Daisy Edgar-Jones looked incredible as she arrived at the Golden Globes on Sunday night wearing Gucci.

After we'd fawned over all of the Golden Globes dresses, we swooned over all of the makeup looks, but it was Daisy who stood out with her rosy makeup look on the night.

Gucci was the designer of choice for Daisy Edgar-Jones

Nina Park was the makeup artist responsible for Daisy's makeup - and she used a full face of Chanel products.

"I knew I wanted the makeup to translate as modern, fresh and elegant, really just to channel her essence," Nina said in a TikTok video showing off the finished look.

Nina Park shared a video of Daisy with her TikTok followers

The 24-year-old Where the Crawdads Sing actress looked picture perfect. For the lips, Nina opted for Chanel Rouge Allure Velvet 60 in Intemporelle, lining with Le Crayon Levres in 158 Rose Naturel.

"For the lips I knew I wanted something subtle but also fresh, and I thought this was the perfect colour of rose to compliment her skin," Nina said.

Chanel Rouge Allure Rouge Velvet 60 in Intemporelle, £35 / $45

"It was so much fun to be a part of this day, especially with Daisy being nominated and I really liked how it all turned out."

Daisy wasn't the only starlet to be wearing Chanel on the night - Margot Robbie also looked pretty in Barbie pink. We were smitten with her wearable lip colour as well, and it turns out that her makeup artist - the amazing Pati Dubroff - combined TWO Chanel shades to create the look.

Margot Robbie was pretty in pink

Pati shared: "First, I applied the Chanel Rouge Allure Velvet Luminous Matte Lip Colour in Intuitive as a base coat.

"Then I wanted to introduce some kind of pinkness to her lips, so I used the Chanel Rouge Allure Velvet Luminous Matte Lip Colour in Éternelle for its cool pink tone colour on top of the first layer and pressed it only in the centre of the lip."

Chanel Rouge Allure Velvet Luminous Matte Lip Colour in Éternelle, £35 / $45

Why just the centre? Pati explained: "I pushed the colour into the centre of the lip, so it feels like the centre is blossoming out with the rosier tone. It’s about using two shades that don’t necessarily seem to belong together to create a colour that belongs."

We'll be trying out that trick at home!

