Tim McGraw shares peek inside luxury kitchen in sprawling Nashville home

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill may be empty-nesters now, but it looks like they have no plans to downgrade from their sprawling 22,460-square-foot mansion.

The country superstars live in Nashville, Tennessee in a five-bedroom, ten-bathroom home which they now occupy alone after their youngest daughter, Audrey, 21, moved to New York City, where their oldest Gracie, 25, also lives.

However, it appears the couple has made some small changes to their home now that their three children – they also share daughter Maggie, 24 – have moved out, and Tim gave a glimpse at one upgrade back in December.

The 1883 star posted a video on Instagram from inside his kitchen as he shared a tutorial on how he makes beignets. The wall behind him is decorated in gray and white to resemble exposed brick, and in the middle of it is a slim line of bright blue bricks which have replaced a very small window that used to be in its place.

Tim first gave fans a peek inside the room last year, which showed off the tiny slither of light the window lets in.

The kitchen has a very different vibe to the rest of the home, with varnished wooden floors, a black and white patterned feature wall, and the white and grey concrete-style splashback that's home to a stainless-steel chimney hood.

Tim and Faith have done some redecorating

The ceiling is covered with spotlights, there is plenty of storage cabinets, a blue island with a white marbled top that's lined with leather-backed chairs, and more stainless-steel appliances. It also appears to be open plan, with a grey couch in the foreground.

The Nashville home is now the couple's primary residence after they sold two of their three properties last year. Faith and Tim owned a private island in the Bahamas which they reportedly sold for $35 million.

The couple's kitchen is open plan

With a main house, eight separate pavilions, and beaches, we're not surprised that the Something Like That hitmaker described it as the "best place in the world" during an interview with Architectural Digest in 2017.

The couple also sold their historic Southern manor home in Franklin, Tennessee for $15 million. The home comes with a 620-acre farm and features three bedrooms, four bathrooms, a master suite with a fireplace, and offers a 12-stall stable, as well as a barn and a storage building.

