Margot Robbie's £8.99 manicure is going to blow your mind

Award season is majorly underway and we love seeing what our favourite Hollywod actresses are wearing - from their dazzling outfits to their beauty looks.

Last week at the Golden Globes, the stunning Margot Robbie looked incredible in her pink beaded Chanel dress as she took to the red carpet. As always, her makeup and hair looked immaculate. But we wonder if you spotted her nails?

The blonde sensation, who was nominated for Best Actress at the GG's, sported a stunning natural manicure, perfected by Tom Bachik, manicurist to the stars.

Margot wearing a pink Chanel dress at the Golden Globes 2023

Tom tended to Margot's talons and called her look the 'hi Maintenance' Mani.

Margot rocked a Essie manicure at the Golden Globes

Tom gave the lowdown on Margot’s glam style and remarked he wanted to give her a fresh, clean and stunning look.

He explained: "For nails, we wanted to complement the dress and carry over the soft but deliberate feel. After meticulously manicuring her nails I applied a layer of Essie's 'Here to stay Base Coat' followed by a luscious coat of 'hi Maintenance'. I love how with only a single coat, this rich girl shade evens out tone while brightening the look of the nails."

Essie Here to Stay Base Coat, £8.99, Sephora

He added: "I let the nails dry for one minute and applied a thin even coat of 'FX expressie Halo top coat'. This gave her nails just the right amount of sparkle to mimic the sequins in the dress. Then for effect, I also added a coat of Essie's 'Gel Setter Top Coat' for a deep rich high gloss shine fit for the red carpet!

Essie Nail Care Gel Setter Nail Polish Top Coat, £8.99, Look Fantastic

"Lastly, I finished off this look by messaging in a little Essie apricot cuticle oil to rehydrate cuticles and skin."

Essie On a Roll Apricot Nail and Cuticle OIl, £15.99, Look Fantastic

Essie is a hugely popular brand that is both high in quality yet relatively inexpensive. It's amazing to know a world famous movie star doesn't spend huge amounts of money on incredible products.

Excuse us, we are off to buy the lot!

