Ruth Langsford, 62, shocks fans with new tattoo we never expected

Ruth Langsford, 62, has stunned her fans after sharing a behind-the-scenes glimpse at her latest tattoo on Instagram.

The Loose Women panellist reshared a clip on her IG Story which showed a technician gently taking a tattoo gun to Ruth's face. "Throwback to working on a natural eyeliner with @ruthlangsford" read the caption, to which the TV star added: "#semipermanentmakeup". Intrigued? Take a look at the video below...

It seems the wife of Eamonn Holmes has opted for semi-permanent eyeliner to enhance her natural beauty and save time in the makeup chair. And given that Ruth rarely takes a day off from being on our screens, we can't blame her for wanting to take the stress out of perfecting a slick feline wing.

Tattooed eyeliner isn't actually as scary as it sounds - though it's not for the faint-hearted. The process is slightly different from your typical body ink and is only deposited on the first layer of skin.

Ruth unveiled her new facial tattoo with fans

The colour is designed to fade over time, hence the term 'semi-permanent'.

Ruth's semi-permanent eyeliner isn't the first time the TV star has turned to tattoos when it comes to her beauty regime. Last year, Ruth revealed on Instagram she had opted to get her eyebrows tattooed after thinking about it for a "while," sharing a clip of the process with fans.

The star told fans her new eyebrows were a result of a very fine tattoo gun adding colour behind her natural hairs, in a process that reveals a "soft, natural and neat look".

"It’ll be the best thing you’ve ever done," a fan responded, while a second penned: "After I had mine done, I thought why have I waited so long? You won’t regret it, Ruth."

Ruth previously revealed she has her eyebrows microbladed

The mother-of-one also shocked her followers last year, when she revealed she owes her thick and glossy mane to hair extensions.

In a video shared with her 1 million fans, Ruth checked in with Surrey-based salon Leo Bancroft, who proceeded to swap out her tape extensions with flat tip bonds.

