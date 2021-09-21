Brie Larson floors fans with killer abs in crop top and leggings The Captain Marvel star looks out of this world

Brie Larson has floored fans with yet another ab-baring photo. The Captain Marvel star took to Instagram with the snap, which shows her wearing a black Anine Bing crop top and matching leggings, revealing her seriously shredded abs.

Brie captioned the post: "Felt cute might delete later – or maybe I'd regret that. I learned so much from the comic genius @melissamccarthy on regrets for @learninglotspodcast. Y'all got any regrets?"

We were stunned by how strong she looks, and apparently so are her followers. Fellow celeb Caitlin Crosby quipped: "OMG my abs look exactly like that too!," while another fan commented, "THE ABS!!! BEAUTIFUL," and a third added, "Oh captain Brie you look FAB!" We concur.

You'll be pleased to hear that her epic bod doesn’t come naturally, though.

Brie has one of the most gruelling fitness routines we've ever come across, and she often shares clips and photos on Instagram.

In a previous video, she revealed she's mastered one arm push-ups. Yes, you read that right.

"One arm push-ups and @oliviarodrigo karaoke to start the day. She's thriving," she captioned it.

In another, she showed off her ability to do one-arm pull-ups, too.

"Ummm hi, don't mind me achieving my one-arm pull-up goal," she wrote.

She's also nailed her nutrition. In an interview with People, her nutritionist Dr Philip Goglia gave fans an insight into exactly what she eats in a day: a teaspoon of almond butter or all-fruit jam, a protein shake or eggs for breakfast; chicken and veggies for lunch, and the same for dinner. Snack-wise, she sticks to pieces of fruit, and drinks tons of water in between food.

"I think water ought to be a prescriptive thing – it's just that important," Brie's nutritionist added.

One thing's for sure – Brie is a badass.

