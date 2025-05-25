Harper Beckham just gave dad David the ultimate makeover - and her skills are so impressive

David Beckham looked super relaxed and chilled on Sunday afternoon as he sat in the makeup chair.

The footballing legend, who turned 50 earlier this month, appeared shirtless on his wife Victoria's 'Victoria Beckham Beauty' Instagram account, and had his eyes closed as his daughter, 13-year-old Harper, set to work at giving him a makeover. What a good sport.

Harper was being comically filmed by her former Spice Girl mother, and although Instagram fans couldn't see her face, we could hear the teenager chuckling as she used her mother's new brush collection and concealer to cover up David's eye circles and fine lines (of which he has very few!)

Victoria quipped: "So Harper is putting some makeup on Daddy! Looking gorgeous!" while her daughter giggled in the background.

© Instagram Harper loves makeup and often uses her mother's beauty products

Mini fashionista Harper looked to be wearing a pastel cardigan, and as always, the only Beckham daughter was seen with her pricey Cartier bangle on her wrist.

© Instagram Harper often does her dad's makeup!

Mother-of-four Victoria also added that the concealer Harper was using helped to cover up David's "sun spots."

Harper's special gift

Harper's makeover comes soon after she gifted her dad the cutest present.

© Instagram Harper gifted her dad a Labubu doll

Cementing their special bond, David took to Instagram earlier this week, sharing that his only daughter had given him a Labubu doll keychain for his bag. "#HarperSeven Harper buying me a Labubu," he wrote, alongside a photo of the viral kitsch toy.

Harper loves beauty

Last year, at the launch of her mother's fragrance, My Reverie in New York, Harper penned on an affirmation card which said that she hopes she will "Create an amazing brand when I am older."

Harper wrote down her plans to follow in her mum's footsteps

Harper also inspires her mother. The designer exclusively told HELLO Fashion: “Harper was the inspiration behind our Cheeky Posh Cream Blush Stick in Rollerskate. I was with my product development team in Miami, and she was roller skating. She went to her room and pulled out this bright pink shade. It looked scary, but it planted the idea of creating a vivid pink that gives you a fresh glow instantly.”

Victoria has said that Harper inspires her

The fashion icon also told Allure that “Harper is obsessed with makeup, obsessed with beauty."

© Getty Images Victoria has said that Harper is 'makeup mad'

The brunette beauty added: "We were driving past her favorite makeup store, Space NK, the other day, and David said, ‘Oh, my goodness, your favorite store closed.’ It was so funny. She was like, ‘No, it’s fine, Daddy. Nobody panic. They’re just expanding.’”

Hilarious!