﻿
6 Photos | Beauty

6 of the most eye-catching beauty looks from the 2021 Golden Globes

Lights, camera, Zoom! The Golden Globes glamour didn't disappoint

6 of the most eye-catching beauty looks from the 2021 Golden Globes
You're reading

6 of the most eye-catching beauty looks from the 2021 Golden Globes

1/6
Next

12 eye masks that will help get rid of puffy eyes
Kate Thomas
6 of the most eye-catching beauty looks from the 2021 Golden Globes
1/6

Awards season might look a little different this year, but the Golden Globes 2021 is bringing some much-needed glitz and glamour into our lives. From Amanda Seyfried to Isla Fisher, not to mention Emma Corrin, the A-listers served up some gorgeous hair and beauty looks. The 78th annual ceremony is being held mostly virtually, with the nominees accepting their awards from the comfort of their own homes, but that didn't stop the Best Actress hopefuls across film and television from pulling out all the stops. Meanwhile, Amy Poehler and Tina Fey hosted the ceremony from opposite coasts for the first time, while presenters included Catherine Zeta-Jones and Kate Hudson. Keep scrolling for all the most striking hair and makeup looks from the 2021 Golden Globes...

 

Amanda Seyfried

Amanda Seyfried kept her fans in the loop about her Golden Globes beauty prep, with her hairstylist Renato Campora sharing how he achieved the Mamma Mia star's voluminous curls. Amanda was seen sitting patiently with her hair twisted in curlers after smoothing vegan haircare brand Fekkai through her long locks. The results? Old Hollywood waves that we're very envious of.

RELATED: The Golden Globes gowns that left us in awe: from Kate Hudson to Andra Day

6 of the most eye-catching beauty looks from the 2021 Golden Globes
2/6

Kaley Cuoco

Kaley Cuoco shared some behind-the-scenes snaps of her awards show beauty regime. The Flight Attendant star revealed she'd had an LED facial to prep her skin for the special occasion. Makeup artist Jamie Greenberg created a natural look using Charlotte Tilbury products, including the Hollywood Flawless Filter foundation and the Pillow Talk Push Up Lashes mascara – and the results were stunning.  

 

6 of the most eye-catching beauty looks from the 2021 Golden Globes
3/6

Isla Fisher

Isla Fisher looked simply stunning on Sunday night while supporting husband and Best Actor nominee Sacha Baron Cohen. The Confessions of a Shopaholic star opted for a tried and tested colour clash combo, teaming a dark red lip with a hot pink dress. The 45-year-old star kept the rest of her look simple, sweeping a light mauve shadow across her eyelids and styling her auburn hair in bouncy waves.

SEE MORE: The Crown's Emma Corrin breaks with Golden Globes style tradition – see photo

6 of the most eye-catching beauty looks from the 2021 Golden Globes
4/6

Cynthia Erivo

Cynthia Erivo dared to be different when it came to her beauty look. The British actress and singer ensured she stood out from the crowd thanks to fluttery, OTT lashes and a pop of purple eyeshadow. Her electric makeup was perfectly offset by her neon green dress. The daring look was achieved by MUA Terrell Mullin using Giorgio Armani Beau products.

6 of the most eye-catching beauty looks from the 2021 Golden Globes
5/6

Emma Corrin

The Crown star Emma Corrin certainly upped the drama for the occasion. The Princess Diana actress channelled her inner Pierrot in a Miu Miu creation with a gorgeous ruffled collar – and took the look further thanks to intricate teardrop makeup. The rising star sported Twiggy-inspired, 60s mascara with a drawn-on tear under one eye, thanks to MUA Florrie White. Amazing!

 

6 of the most eye-catching beauty looks from the 2021 Golden Globes
6/6

Julia Garner 

How beautiful did Julia Garner look? The Ozark actress was given a glossy red lip and a smoldering stare thanks to MUA Hung Vanngo. With her blonde curls pulled back in a romantic updo, Julia was the picture of elegance in her Prada dress. Her timeless glamour was achieved using Chanel Beauty products, including the Hydra Beauty Micro Serum.

DISCOVER: January Jones' unbelievable Golden Globes throwback sparks major fan reaction

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...

Activate HELLO! alerts and find out about everything before anyone else.