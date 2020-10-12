Meghan Markle stuns with bold beauty look for new appearance

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

The Duchess of Sussex often opts for natural or minimal makeup, which is known to be the Queen's favourite beauty look.

READ: The secret message in Meghan Markle's latest outfit

However, Meghan ditched the royal tradition for her latest appearance with her husband Prince Harry, instead sporting a bold look that was reminiscent of her final farewell tour of the UK.

As she sat down for a Zoom call with activist Malala Yousafzai in honour of International Day of the Girl, the Duchess looked stunning with her hair styled into a middle parting and pulled back into a sleek, low bun.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Meghan and Harry share rare peek into son Archie's milestones

While her hairstyle was one of her trademark looks, her makeup choice may come as more of a surprise to royal fans. Meghan has rarely been seen sporting dark eyes and berry lips – perhaps most memorably during the Endeavour Fund Awards back in March.

GALLERY: 7 bridal beauty secrets from Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more

At the time, Meghan paired her darker lipstick with a bright blue Victoria Beckham dress, but for her recent Zoom call, she kept the rest of her outfit simple.

The Duchess sported a similar beauty look at the Endeavour Fund Awards

The royal's ensemble consisted of a black sleeveless turtleneck jumper and white trousers, secured with a brown leather belt. To finish off her effortlessly chic look, Meghan added a gold watch and two gold bracelets – one from Cartier and the other from Monica Vinader.

Shop the look:

Sleeveless black top, was £95 now £45, Reiss

Gold bracelet, £180, Monica Vinader

During the virtual chat, Meghan and Harry opened up about lockdown life, delighting fans with an insight into their son Archie's milestones. "We were both there for his first steps, his first run, his first fall, his first everything," Harry said.

Meghan then reflected: "And it's just fantastic because I think in so many ways, we are fortunate to be able to have this time to watch him grow and in the absence of COVID, we would be travelling and working more externally, and we'd miss a lot of those moments."

The former Suits actress went on: "So I think it's been a lot of really good family time."

MORE: Prince Harry reveals his surprising hobby

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.