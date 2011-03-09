New baby, new exercise routine Getting back in shape after pregnancy doesn't mean sacrificing time spent with your new baby.

Although you know that you really ought to get back in shape, if you're a new mum, the last thing you want to do is to leave your baby behind when you head off to the gym each day. But there are types of exercise that can be adapted to help you get your figure back while you spend time with the new arrival.



During the nine months of pregnancy, your body will have undergone many changes, and now you want to you back in shape. But even if your partner or other trusted person is around to take over, you really don't want to be separated from your new arrival for very long.



Why not look around and see if you can find mother and baby exercise classes where the two of you can enjoy a 'workout' together? Exercise regimes such as pilates can be very beneficial to you both. For starters, mother and baby are in physical contact, which stimulates production of oxytocin, the so-called 'love-hormone' which may help in the bonding process. In addition, close physical contact allows the mother to become familiar with her baby and experience close-up the motor and sensorial development of her little one.



Consult your doctor about how long you should wait after birth to begin exercise. Usually this will be around four to six weeks for a natural birth and six to eight weeks after a cesarean. Even so, if your aim is to strengthen the pelvic floor, you can start some pilates exercises just a few days after giving birth. Both you and baby will benefit in many ways from exercise – especially if you do it together.



Benefits for baby:

Enhances physical development

Promotes bone growth

Improves perception of body

Helps coordination and agility

Relaxes

Stimulates neurological and motor development

Improves concentration

Strengthens bond with mother

Benefits for you:

Strengthens the pelvic floor

Improves posture

Regains muscle tone

Prevents incontinence

Tones the abdomen

Increases flexibility

Reduces back pain

Improves sleep

Helps you regain ideal weight

Strengthens bond with child





