Robert Downey Jr and wife are expecting a baby girl

Robert Downey Jr and his wife Susan are expecting a baby girl later this year.



The actor made the happy announcement on Twitter. "Yo. Susan. Me. Baby. Girl. November. Scorpio?" he wrote on Wednesday.



He later confirmed the news via another social media platform – Facebook.



"Um. I don't know if it's a 'man's world,' but I'm certain women run it. Susan and I are therefore delighted to announce we are expecting a baby. Girl. November," said the 49-year-old on his official Facebook page.

CLICK ON PHOTOS FOR FULL GALLERY

VIEW GALLERY

Robert Downey Jr and his wife Susan are expecting a baby girl



This will be the couple's second child and their first daughter – they welcomed a son together, Exton Elias Downey, in 2012.



Robert found himself in deep waters when he revealed the sex of their first child on a TV show.



The Avengers star told US chat show host Jay Leno that Susan didn't want anyone to know their baby's gender – and then proceeded to blurt out the secret.

VIEW GALLERY

Robert Downey Jr and his wife already have a little son together





"I am not permitted to discuss it. I can't say a word," he said, adding: "We're having a boy!"



Susan wasn't annoyed with her joker husband for long, later saying: "I couldn't stay mad at him, but I can tell you it genuinely wasn't something we planned to reveal".



Robert also has an older son, 20-year-old Indio Downey, from his previous marriage to Deborah Falconer.



He met his new love on the 2003 set of his film Gothika, and married her in August 2005.