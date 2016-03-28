Ivanka Trump gives birth to baby number three and reveals name and gender

Ivanka Trump and husband Jared Kushner have welcomed their third child, son Theodore James Kushner. The little bundle of joy arrived on Sunday 27 March, with proud mum Ivanka announcing his birth on Twitter. "Jared and I feel very blessed to announce the arrival of Theodore James Kushner. Xx Ivanka," a message posted on her account read.

Donald Trump's first daughter added an official announcement on her account, reading: "It's a boy! We welcome with love Theodore James, March 27, 2016, 5:43 pm. Jared, Ivanka, Arabella and Joseph." She soon followed the announcement with a photo of herself cradling her new son, writing: "Baby Theodore. My heart is full. xx, Ivanka #grateful"

© Photo: Instagram

Ivanka said her "heart is full" after giving birth to baby Theodore

Ivanka's brother Donald Trump Jnr also shared the news on his Instagram account, congratulating his sister on her new arrival. He wrote: "Congratulations to my amazing sister @IvankaTrump and her equally amazing husband Jared on the birth of their third baby.

"Theodore welcome to the family. Kai, Donnie, Tristan, Spencer, and Chloe can't wait to meet their cousin. Vanessa and I couldn't be happier for them."

Little Theodore joins sister Arabella, four, and brother Joseph, two, who helped their mum introduce her third pregnancy to the world late last year in an adorable Instagram snap. The pair held numbers one and two, while Ivanka held a number three to her baby bump.

The businesswoman, who kept busy with her website IvankaTrump.com up until she gave birth, has already expressed her delight at her third pregnancy, writing on her website: "I couldn't be more thrilled to share the news with you that I am expecting.

"At the end of the day, it's my family that is at the centre of my life —and to be adding another baby to our family is a tremendous blessing...Jared and I are so thankful, and so excited!"