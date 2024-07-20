Patrick and Brittany Mahomes' daughter, 3, reveals sex of third baby

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes have revealed the sex of their third baby just one week after announcing they were expecting.

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, 28, and his wife, 28, had an adorable assistant to help with the big reveal – their daughter Sterling, three.

Sharing a video on Instagram, Sterling played a giant game of Tic-Tac-Toe that featured blue noughts and pink crosses and turned over the large tiles with the help of her dad until she revealed three consecutive squares. Find out what she uncovered in the video below…

WATCH: Patrick and Brittany Mahomes' daughter helps reveal sex of third baby

The family were elated when three consecutive pink crosses were revealed, which was followed by a cloud of pink smoke – confirming the couple are adding another daughter to their brood.

Captioning the clip, Brittany wrote: Baby Mahomes #3 is a…," followed by a blue and pink heart emoji.

Brittany and Patrick announced they were expecting their third child on July 12 with a sweet Instagram video.

The clip featured their daughter Sterling and 18-month-old son Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III, taking part in a photoshoot with the sonogram.

© Instagram Sterling helped turn over the tiles to reveal her sibling's gender

"Round three, here we come," the soon-to-be parents of three captioned the video, and family and friends were quick to show their love.

The couple will have no worries about how their children will adjust to another sibling, especially Sterling who Brittany previously revealed was "so good as a big sister".

"She loves her brother so much & has been just the best little helper!!" she penned on Instagram shortly after her son's birth.

© Instagram Patrick and Brittany are having a baby girl

"I felt like so many people were trying to put this negative idea of how much she was gonna hate not being the only child into my head & it was kind of starting to upset me."

She added: "If you are a new mom, or about to become a mama of multiple kiddos, just know everyone's story is different & don't let other people's ideas get to you!

"It's your family & your own journey. It will all work out, stay positive and enjoy every second of it."

© Instagram Patrick and Brittany already have two kids

Brittany and Patrick adore being parents and last year, the NFL star admitted that being a dad has changed his outlook on life.

"It gives you a different perspective," he said on Good Morning America. "You enjoy every day so much more and having them, the years fly by and just try to do whatever I can to enjoy the little moments."

Following the birth of Sterling, Patrick confessed that taking on the responsibility of being a father was an adjustment.

© Instagram Patrick and Brittany are adding another daughter to their family

"I've grown a lot in my first few years in the NFL, and I've had to take on a lot of responsibility," he told People in 2021.

"But nothing's like having a kid and having someone that you're going every single day knowing that you're trying to take care of."

However, Patrick recently revealed that baby number three will be the couple's last.

© Instagram Patrick and Brittany are 'done' having kids

"I'm done. I'll say that," he said during a training camp press conference when asked how he plans to juggle work and fatherhood.

"I said three and I'm done," he added.