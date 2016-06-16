Tito Jackson confirms sister Janet Jackson isn't using a surrogate

Tito Jackson has confirmed that his sister Janet Jackson is carrying her own baby. It was recently revealed that Janet, 50, is expecting her first child with husband Wissam Al Mana, and there was speculation that she might be using a surrogate to start her family. But that's not the case, Tito told Andy Cohen during an interview this week.

"She's doing very well," Tito, 62, said of the pregnant star. "She's taking it easy. As you know, she is off tour, protecting her health."

Janet Jackson is not using a surrogate to carry her first child

Tito wouldn't disclose when his sister is due, but he did reveal that Janet has chosen not to find out the sex of her first child, and said that she is simply "hoping for a healthy baby".

Janet – who is the youngest Jackson sibling – hinted at her pregnancy on 6 April in a video posted to her fans. "I thought it was important that you be the first to know. My husband and I are planning our family, so I'm going to have to delay the tour," she said.

Janet has been married to businessman Wissam since 2012

Soon afterwards, brother Jermaine Jackson confirmed the news, and shared his excitement about becoming an uncle again. "My sister Janet is my baby. She is fine but she's having a baby," he told People. "A baby having a baby. We look at her like our little baby and now she's grown up and having a baby. I'm proud to be an uncle and I can't wait to see how this baby is going to look."

He added: "I hope she's having a girl. We need more girls in this family. There are too many boys!"

Janet has been married to Qatari businessman Wissam since 2012. The couple tied the knot in a secret ceremony and didn't publicly confirm the news until the following year.