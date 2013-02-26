Janet Jackson reveals secret wedding to Wissam Al Mana

Janet Jackson put rumours that she was going to marry her boyfriend Wissam Al Mana in an 'extravagant' wedding to rest by revealing that they actually tied the knot in 2012.



"The rumours regarding an extravagant wedding are simply not true," the couple told ETOnline in a surprise statement.



"Last year we were married in a quiet, private, and beautiful ceremony. Our wedding gifts to one another were contributions to our respective favourite children's charities.

VIEW GALLERY

CLICK ON PHOTO TO ENLARGE





"We would appreciate that our privacy is respected and that we are allowed this time for celebration and joy," the couple added.



Previous reports claimed that the couple were going to marry in a $20 million ceremony, after spending $3 million to fly in 500 wedding guests to Doha, Qatar, from all over the world. According to sources, the groom was also planning on giving all guests a very extravagant present as a thank you for attending, a $10,000 Rolex watch.



The newlyweds made the happy announcement as they attended the Giorgio Armani show during Milan Fashion Week.



Dressed nearly in all black, Janet, 46, looked the picture of happiness as she arrived hand in hand with her husband Wissam, 37, who was also matching in a black suit.



The couple sat on the front row and joined Princess Charlene of Monaco, who was accompanied by her brother Gareth Wittstock.



The All For You singer has been married twice before, to song artist James DeBarge and director Rene Elizonda Jr.