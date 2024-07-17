Princess Rajwa is glowing as she shows off growing baby bump during official outing

Crown Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa visited Digitales, a Jordanian company that creates content on social issues, and the princess glowed as she showed off her growing baby bump.

The expectant mum looked radiant in a stylish brown frock alongside her husband, who wore a stylish suit. Photos from the outing featured the Crown Prince and Princess being presented with a tote bag that featured characters designed by the company and a group photo.

WATCH: Relive Princess Rajwa's stunning wedding dress

The second photo showed off Rajwa in all her beauty, with her long raven hair stretching down past her shoulders. She finished off her ensemble with a pair of flats.

Captioning the post, Hussein wrote: "Rajwa and I were delighted to visit Digitales today... A Jordanian company creating impactful content on social issues and mental health."

Rajwa's bump is growing View post on Instagram

The pair announced that they were due to be parents for the first time on 10 April. A statement from the Royal Hashemite Court read: "The Royal Hashemite Court is pleased to announce that Their Royal Highnesses Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II and Princess Rajwa Al Hussein are expecting their first baby this summer."

It continued: "The Royal Hashemite Court extends its sincere congratulations to Their Majesties King Abdullah II and Queen Rania Al Abdullah on this occasion, and wishes Their Royal Highnesses Crown Prince Al Hussein and Princess Rajwa good health and joy as they welcome their baby."

© Aspire : Wedding Photography Rajwa is due to be a mother for the first time

The couple haven't confirmed the gender of their unborn baby, but the child can only succeed Hussein in the royal line of succession if it's a male, due to Jordan's agnatic primogeniture rules.

Rajwa has showcased her blossoming baby bump on several occasions during her pregnancy, including when she marked her husband's 30th birthday last month.

© Getty The pair married in 2023

The mum-to-be cradled her blossoming baby bump in a ruched gown with a round neckline and a floaty skirt. The designer number, which came in a buttermilk yellow hue, also featured gold buttons down one side.

PHOTOS: Queen Rania of Jordan surprises in 25-year-old dress she last wore in her 20s

SEE: Queen Rania oozes bridal chic in cool-girl Australian brand

Rajwa's mother-in-law, Queen Rania shared the sweetest words for her daughter-in-law, saying: "Happy birthday my dearest Hussein. Can't wait to see you and Rajwa as parents!"