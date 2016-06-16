Nicky Hilton shares glimpse of beautiful nursery

Nicky Hilton has shared a snap of herself sat in her baby's future nursery while holding her baby bump with the caption: "Preparing for the little one's arrival," accompanied by a baby emoji.

The 32-year-old, who is expecting a baby girl, looked glowing as she sat in the nursery while dressed in a floral patterned maternity dress. The nursery for Nicky's newborn daughter was decorated with blue and white polka dot wallpaper, with a beautiful pale peach dollhouse stood in the corner of the room. The star was also surrounded by adorable Beatrix Potter themed prints in frames, along with a pink dress and bootees in anticipation for the arrival of her daughter.

Fans of the star were quick to praise the beautiful nursery, with one person commenting: "The room is looking so perfect. Love it," while another asked to see the room as a whole, writing: "You look so beautiful ... Love the dress. Please show the picture of the room already done."

The socialite has been sharing snaps of her maternity style on Instagram, and posting a picture of herself showing off her baby bump just last week. Dressed in a pink and black striped dress, she wrote: "Bumping around..." She also shared several photos from her baby shower which was thrown by her sister, Paris. The reality show star also shared several snaps from the day, writing: "Makes me so happy to see my sister so happy, beautiful & glowing. So excited for her starting her new family."

A source told People magazine how excited Nicky was about becoming a mum for the first time, saying: "Nicky is very excited to become a mom, she is feeling great! They've just begun telling close friends and family. Nicky and James are over the moon!"

Paris has previously spoken out about Nicky and her relationship with her husband, James Rothschild. She told People: "They're so loyal and so in love. They're like a prince and princess. I think it's important to find someone you trust and love and spent the rest of your life.

"I think that's the meaning of life; to get married and have a family."