Bar Refaeli welcomes first child – find out the baby's name

Congratulations to Bar Refaeli, who has become a mother for the first time. The model has welcomed her first child with her husband Adi Ezra and the couple have chosen a very sweet name for their little bundle of joy.

The newborn girl is called Liv and she was born at Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv, Israel, according to the Jerusalem Post.

The report went on to say that baby Liv is healthy and weighed 7lbs at birth.

In the lead-up to the birth, Bar, 31, shared various photos of her growing bump. Last week she expressed her excitement, writing: "You can come out now .. I'm ready. And heavy."

She also shared a sweet photo of herself and Adi facing each other with Bar's bump on full show. "It's difficult to hug these days. #StuckInTheMiddle," she wrote.

The pretty blonde and the Israeli businessman welcomed their daughter ahead of their first wedding anniversary. Bar and Adi tied the knot last year, choosing to share their photos in HOLA! and HELLO! magazines.

Bar was the stunning bride, as her fans would expect, wearing a full-length boho chic wedding dress.

The model and her husband Adi have named their little girl Liv

The couple, who started dating in 2012, said "I do" at the Beresheet Hotel – an exclusive property that sits on a cliff overlooking the majestic Ramon Crater.

Speaking about her big day, the model told HOLA!: "Our parents were with us at the ceremony. When my mum took my hand, I couldn't stop crying."

Taking to Instagram, Bar also wrote that she had married her 41-year-old fiancé in what was the "happiest day" of her life.