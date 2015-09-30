Bar Refaeli's wedding photos in HOLA! and HELLO!

Congratulations to Bar Refaeli and her businessman fiancé Adi Ezra, who tied the knot in the model's native Israel last week! The couple have exclusively shared their special day with HOLA! and HOLA!'s sister publication HELLO! in the UK.

Featuring on the cover of the Spanish magazine, Bar and Adi are pictured beaming out at the camera, with faces full of joy and happiness.

The stunning 30-year-old was not one to disappoint and looked exquisite in her full-length, boho chic wedding dress.

The speeches, the excitement, the guests and Bar's wedding dress are all explained in detail in HOLA!, which is on sale now in Spain. Readers in HELLO! will be able to see all the wedding photos and read all about the special ceremony on Monday when copies hit the shelves.

Bar and Adi, who started dating in 2012, said "I do" at the Beresheet Hotel – an exclusive property that sits on a cliff overlooking the majestic Ramon Crater.

Speaking about her big day, the model told HOLA!: "Our parents were with us at the ceremony. When my mum took my hand, I couldn't stop crying."

The couple have shared their special day with HOLA! in Spain

Bar took to Instagram to happily announce that she is this week's cover girl, writing, "Our love is spread all over!!" alongside a picture of several copies of HOLA!.

The blonde beauty also wrote that she had married her 40-year-old fiancé in what was the "happiest day" of her life.

"I married my best friend," she captioned the sweet photo of the newlyweds. "Live, Laugh, Love together forever. More pics exclusively in @holacommagazine."