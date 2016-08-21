Jamie Oliver shares adorable photo of Jools and baby sleeping

Jamie Oliver has been proudly sharing snaps of his fifth child, a bouncing baby boy, since his arrival on Monday 8 August. In the latest sweet photo, Jamie's wife Jools is sleeping with their son on her chest, and the celebrity chef clearly couldn't resist sharing the precious moment.

The photo shows Jools fast asleep while dressed in a striped T-shirt as their baby son is a clad in a tree-patterned sleeper suit, and Jamie captioned the post: "Mum & baby.....zzzzz." Fans of the father-of-five commented on the adorable photo, with one writing: "Awww such a lovely family," while another wrote: "Absolutely beautiful moment."

CLICK TO VIEW GALLERY



VIEW GALLERY

Jamie shared a snap of Jools with their baby son



The couple, who are also parents to Poppy Honey Rose, 14, Daisy Boo Pamela, 12, Petal Blossom, seven, and five-year-old son Buddy Bear Maurice, have been keeping fans up-to-date with their sweet family following the baby boy's arrival.

Jools revealed that little Petal Blossom has been particularly helpful in taking care of the new little one after she shared a snap of her daughter, writing: "By my side on every nappy change! xxx."

VIEW GALLERY



Jamie has been making the most of family time before returning to work



Jamie has also revealed he is making the most of his family time before returning to work, writing: "I can never get over how small they are, his hands are as big as my thumb… he wouldn't let go as he had his first proper bath… All good making the most of time with the family before I go back to work soon."

According to Jamie's mother, Sally, the couple have yet to decide on a name for their second son. Replying to fans on Twitter, the proud grandmother admitted that Jools and Jamie had made "no decision yet" on naming their newborn.