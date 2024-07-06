Jamie Oliver shares adorable baby photos to mark major celebration

Jamie Oliver's not the only chef in his household as oldest son Buddy, 13, has followed firmly in his father's footsteps and is about to release his first book.

To celebrate the occasion, the father-of-five shared some stunning photos of his son throughout the years, including the most beautiful snap of his young son snuggled up on his back while he baked waffles. His other snaps featured Buddy's love of food, with the youngster staring in awe as his father presented him with cakes.

WATCH: All you need to know about Jamie Oliver's family life

In the snaps featured the youngster in his more grown-up days, he is his father's lookalike as he posed in front of some cooked goods and one where he looked confident as he posed in front of his 'Buddy's Den'.

"Buddy's been my shadow in the kitchen since he was tiny and he has always found cooking a real adventure," he wrote praising his son. "As a dad who cooks it's been such a joy to watch and be a part of his journey learning new skills and cooking new dishes.....just look at those pics of baby Buds!!!

© Instagram Jamie shared a beautiful baby photo of young Buddy

"And now he's released his own cookbook showing you're never too young to start making incredible things, getting stuck in and having a proper laugh along the way."

Speaking about his cookbook, which is aimed at the younger generation, Buddy said: "None of [the recipes] are fancy or hard to do – you'll find things like easy breakfasts, meatballs, pizza and some sweet treats – I just hope people enjoy giving them a go."

© Instagram Jamie is a doting dad to his son

According to the book's synopsis, it is "aimed at young people and beginner cooks, to get stuck into easy, delicious, and fun recipes that will help readers gain confidence and independence in the kitchen."

Of Buddy's motivation to compile the book, it says: "Buddy Oliver gained a foodie following from his popular YouTube channel Cooking Buddies, amassing over seven million views in recent years where he showcases simple, tasty and nutritious recipes for young people and cooking novices to give cooking a go at home."

© Instagram Jamie and his young son walked along

It's not only Buddy's dad that shares young photos the star, but also his mum, Jools. A throwback snap was shared to celebrate the birthday of one of Jools' friends, captioned: "Look at you with baby Bud, the happiest memories always."

READ: Jamie Oliver causes a stir with unseen photos from lavish Las Vegas vow renewal

MORE: Jamie Oliver shares adorable unseen throwback photo with daughter Poppy