Jamie Oliver's wife Jools teases bold transformation for son River, 7

Jools Oliver has recently been in the United States and alongside several snaps of her stateside adventure, she also shared a stunning gift for her young son, River, seven.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Jools shared a snap of a pair of cowboy boots were destined to go to her youngest. The item would certainly be a bold part of the youngster's wardrobe, but we're certain that the seven-year-old would be able to pull off the zany style with ease.

In her caption, Jools also revealed a sweet nickname for her son, saying: "Baby cowboy boots, Riv these are coming home to you." The mum-of-five finished off her post with a heart emoji.

Jools has a sweet bond with her children and last month the star sweetly shared the cutest image of her son Buddy, 13, back when he was a baby. In the photo, the tot was being cradled by one of the model's close friends.

© Instagram Jools teased quite the present for her youngest

At just 13, Buddy has already been a busy boy; the teen is following in his famous father's footsteps, working on a cookbook, named Let's Cook and hosting a cooking YouTube show, Cooking Buddies, with a show of the same name set to air on CBBC in the summer.

Just like his dad, Buddy wants cooking delicious food to be easy and accessible for all, saying of his book: "None of [the recipes] are fancy or hard to do – you'll find things like easy breakfasts, meatballs, pizza and some sweet treats – I just hope people enjoy giving them a go."

© Instagram Jools' son will no doubt love the present

Jamie and Jools recently had a reason to celebrate as the happy couple marked their 24th wedding anniversary, and then went all out for the occasion, marking it in Las Vegas, complete with an Elvis impersonator.

Jools, 49, looked as gorgeous as ever, with sun-kissed skin and blush pink lips, but she also ditched the typical bridal attire and donned a pair of slim-fit, skinny blue jeans, a white lace top and a pair of terracotta boots.

© Instagram Jamie and Jools recreated their wedding day in Las Vegas

In a caption, Jamie enthused: "Happy 24th wedding anniversary @joolsoliver 24 years!!! Love you - Las Vegas baby!! @gracelandweddingchapellv big love really good fun Jamie xxx."

Jamie and Jools originally tied the knot in June 2000 at All Saints Church in Rickling, Essex, after dating for just over eight years. Photos of the pair at the traditional church after their ceremony showed them walking beneath a beautiful arch made from blue, purple and ivory flowers adorning the entrance.

© Instagram The Oliver household is filled with love

Jamie previously reflected on how special the day was for the couple. "My wedding day was one of the best days of my life, we kept it private and surrounded ourselves by loving friends and family and what a joy it was… Jools thanks for being the best friend a wonderful wife and truly amazing mother to our Oliver clan," he wrote on Instagram.

