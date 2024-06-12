Stacey Solomon admits her 'heart can't cope' as son Zachary, 16, hits emotional milestone

Parents across the UK will relate to Stacey Solomon's current heartache as she prepares to watch her eldest child Zachary attend his prom and finish secondary school.

The celebrity mum-of-five took to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday to share the milestone moment in her 16-year-old son's life, and we are most definitely not tearing up, nope.

In a short video, we see Zachary in a shop trying on a suit, with Stacey writing: "Now time to get Zach's suit for prom. Honestly my heart can't cope that he finishes school in a couple of weeks."

© Instagram Stacey Solomon Zachary looking smart trying on suits

The Sort Your Life Out host also shared a photo of herself and her son together, captioning the snap: "My Zachary 11.06.24."

Finishing school after GCSEs and going to prom is a huge moment in a teenager's life, and it's the first time Stacey has experienced the landmark occasion as a mother.

© Instagram Stacey Solomon and her eldest child Zachary

Stacey really celebrated Zachary's 16th birthday, paying tribute to him on social media.

She wrote: "My baby boy is 16 in the morning, how is that even possible? Where have the years gone Zachy? As a pre-birthday celebration we are having a Friends marathon tonight waiting for Joe to come home."

The Loose Women panelist welcomed Zachary in 2008 when she was just 17, with her then-boyfriend Dean Cox. Stacey famously auditioned for X Factor in 2009 when Zachary was one year old.

The star has gone on to have four more children: Leighton, 11, with her ex-fiancé Aaron Barnham, and Rex, four, Rose, two, and one-year-old Belle with her husband, TV presenter and actor Joe Swash.

© Instagram Stacey is a mum of five

Stacey previously spoke of her birth with Zachary, telling The Sun it was a long labour at 37 hours. She also opened up to HuffPost, saying that her first experience of labour left her feeling vulnerable.

She revealed: "Up until that point I thought I was pretty invincible and I would never die, whereas I felt like the experience of birth made me feel like I was very vulnerable and, all of a sudden, very human – and at any time, anything could happen to me.”

Stacey added: “It is a pain that you’ve probably never experienced before in your life. If you can, find it in you to be empowered by that. By the fact that it’s a huge, huge, massive thing that your body’s about to do ... which is quite incredible.”