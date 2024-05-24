Stacey Solomon shares intimate hospital moment with husband Joe and newborn son

Stacey Solomon, 34, and her husband Joe Swash, 42, were doting parents as they cooed over their newborn baby in an emotional hospital video.

The Loose Women star had gone through the archives of her social media to find her 2019 post shortly after her son Rex's birth as she reminisced on his fifth birthday. "How have five years gone by since this moment? Omg feels like yesterday," she wrote as she reshared the video on her Instagram Stories.

Dressed in black pyjamas, Stacey cradled her baby son as Joe leant down to kiss him on the head in an intimate family bonding moment.

It's clearly been one of her favourite memories with her son Rex, who was the couple's first child together. She gushed in the original caption back in 2019: "I love you now, more than ever Daddy. @realjoeswashy. I have replayed this video a thousand times. The noises our baby is making hurts my heart."

Stacey's big brood

© Instagram Joe Swash announced his son's birth by sharing a photo of Stacey in hospital

Stacey had kept fans updated about her pregnancy and birth at the time, sharing a snap of herself in labour administering herself oxygen before Joe posted a photo of the exhausted mother and son moments after his birth. He revealed Rex arrived "a lot earlier than planned" but added they were "overwhelmed, overjoyed and apprehensive of what’s to come."

Five years on, they have tied the knot at their home Pickle Cottage and welcomed another two children – Rose and Belle.

The former was born at home unexpectedly in October 2021, the same day as Stacey's 32nd birthday. Stacey later said she "regretted" leaving the hospital when she was in labour. "I woke up feeling a little twingey so I went to check in on her. She seemed happy as Larry and the contractions weren’t too strong, so I went home," she explained.

© Instagram Stacey is a devoted mother-of-five

"But she decided she was ready to meet us immediately [laughing emoji]. So our community midwives came straight over with all the gas and air."

Two years later, she had another home birth with baby Belle, who is the youngest member of their blended family, including Stacey's sons Leighton and Zachary and Joe's son Harry.

Rex's birthday

To mark Rex's fifth birthday, Stacey shared sweet photos of the red-haired boy pulling faces as he posed on the fence of their home, Pickle Cottage, with his proud parents.

© Instagram The couple's son turned five in May 2024

Commenting on how fast the time has gone since Rex's birth, Stacey wrote: "Happy Birthday Rexy. Five whole years of loving you. Where on earth has that gone darling boy? Feels like yesterday you were born & our lives changed forever in the bestest way. You are the kindest, most caring little pickle and you bring us so much joy every single day. To the moon and back Rexy."

The post came shortly after Stacey had shown off her kitchen counter piled high with birthday presents and balloons to spoil her son on his special day.

