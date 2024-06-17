Loose Women panelist Stacey Solomon has shared a heartfelt video full of adorable newborn baby memories with her Instagram fans.

The mum-of-five paid tribute to her husband, actor Joe Swash, on Father's Day and posted some previously unseen footage of Joe holding his children as babies.

Stacey wrote: "I never got to meet your dad. But he must have been the best dad in the world to have created you. Honestly Joe, you do your dad proud every single minute of every day. You’re the most incredible father. We are the luckiest. [Heart emoji] to the moon & back Joe Joe."

WATCH: Joe Swash cradles his newborn babies in sweetest clip

The beautiful selection of clips shows doting dad Joe cuddling each of his three children whom he shares with Stacey: and Rex, four, Rose, two, and one-year-old Belle.

It's a tear jerking video compilation and clearly shows former EastEnders star Joe's love and dedication to his family.

Stacey and Joe with their children

Stacey's fans adored the personal video, with one posting: "What a precious collection of memories and so many more to make. I think you’ll need to gather some Kleenex for Joe."

A second follower summed up our reaction, writing: "And just like that, Stacey made half the nation cry."

Another said: "This is just so beautiful. What a perfect tribute. You are both smashing being parents xx."

A few days earlier, Stacey shared a video of the whole family enjoying a very cool new zipwire they'd had installed in the garden, with Joe joining in all the fun alongside their children.

The former X Factor singer wrote: "Pickle Cottage Zipline. Honestly this has been a dream of the kids, and quite honestly a childhood dream of mine & joes forever. So this year, we decided to say “f” it again and get a zipline. Here she is, 50ft of happiness from tree to tree.

"So grateful to have space to be able to do this, and to have found a small business who installs these. Because until I realised how much maths & physics you needed to calculate to put one of these in, it was going to be a DIY, which would have 100% ended in disaster - it’s much more complicated than you think.

"Thank you @mr.treehouse.co.uk for making such an incredible memory maker for our garden (fully paid for just an INCREDIBLE small business that deserves to be seen)."