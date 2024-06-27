Stacey Solomon's 16-year-old son Zachary towers over her amid emotional milestones

Stacey Solomon had her first child Zachary when she was just 17, with the Loose Women star saying she feels they have "grown up together," so this week was an emotional one, with the teen hitting several milestones.

Zachary, who is now 16, celebrated finishing his GCSEs, leaving school, starting his first job and going to prom this week. Stacey marked the momentous occasions with a series of photos of her firstborn, who towers over his mother in the beautiful photos.

Along with several crying emojis, Stacey wrote: "My baby just went to prom. I don't think I've ever felt this way.

© Instagram Stacey is so proud of her firstborn son, Zachary

"My Zachary, has finished his GCSEs, left school, started his first job and is off to his prom. Zach you are the best thing that ever happened to me. We've grown up together. I just cannot believe how that time has flown by. Go and have the best night ever. You deserve it my darling."

Proving she's the perfect mum to teens, Stacey added: "I'll be on standby for the after-party pick up. To the moon and back Zachary," she signed off.

Stacey's emotional post struck a chord with fellow celebrities including Carol Vorderman, who commented: "Well that's made me cry a little tear. You've been through so much and now you are mighty."

Joe Swash, who married Stacey in 2022, commented too, writing: "Where has the time gone?"

© Instagram Joe and Stacey celebrated Zachary's big day

In the beautiful family photos, Stacey and Zachary pose together in front of her dreamy outdoor swimming pool, with Stacey barefoot in a pretty floral dress, while Zach rocks a blue suit paired with chunky Nike trainers for his big night.

READ: Stacey Solomon's birth announcements! How she introduced five children 15 years apart

Entertaining at Pickle Cottage In another photo, Joe joins the mother-son duo, posing happily in the couple's incredible back garden, complete with trailing floral décor straight out of a five-star hotel.

Zachary and Stacey were joined by several of his friends, too, proving that Stacey's garden at Pickle Cottage is the perfect location for entertaining – and for pre-prom photo shoots, of course.

© Instagram Stacey Solomon invited the other parents round to her house to celebrate prom

Stacey posted a photo of her prepping for the big night, writing: "I had the mums and dads over to see the boys off to prom. It was lovely but I think we were all crying."

LOOK: Stacey Solomon's shock all-black kitchen - before and after photos

Stacey also shared videos of her prepping for Zach's big day, blowing up gold helium balloons, captioning the video: "Today has been a very emotional day."

We hope he had a ball at his prom and Stacey didn't have to pick them up from the after-party too late…