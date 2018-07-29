Exclusive! Frank Bruno introduces his gorgeous first grandchild Isn't she adorable!

In an exclusive interview and photoshoot, Frank Bruno has introduced his first grandchild, Amaya Bruno-Hardy. Born to his second daughter Rachel Bruno-Hardy and her husband Bobby Hardy two weeks ago, weighing in at a knockout 8lb 5oz, baby Amaya is doted on by Grandpa Frank. Looking fit and healthy at Champneys spa in Tring the 56-year-old former boxer tells HELLO! in an exclusive interview that he can’t wait to babysit.

Frank Bruno with his daughter Rachel and granddaughter Amaya

Describing being a grandfather as 'very, very nice' he said: "I’ll just be glad when they grow up and call me granddad or grandpa of whatever and I can take them to the cinema or take them to the zoo, go for a walk with them."

Rachel and husband Bobby with their baby daughter

Frank’s well-documented struggle with bipolar is now firmly under control. He credits daily fitness training, healthy eating and a positive outlook with turning his wellbeing around. "It’s the best I’ve ever felt. I’ve been medication-free for three years," he said.

Frank is such a proud grandfather

Rachel, who Frank walked down the aisle at her wedding to childhood sweetheart Bobby just over a year ago, says: "A few years ago, when it all looked a bit bleak, I didn’t think we’d be in this position. I never thought we’d regain our family like it is now. It’s so nice to have us all healthy."

What a gorgeous baby!

Credits: Photography: Brian Aris/Matthew Archer. Styling: Cat Stirling. Hair: Claire Ray at Carol Hayes. Makeup: Charlie Duffy at Carol Hayes using MAC

Pick up the latest copy of HELLO! for more gorgeous photos, out Monday 30 July