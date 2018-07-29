﻿
frank-bruno-baby

Exclusive! Frank Bruno introduces his gorgeous first grandchild

Isn't she adorable!

hellomagazine.com
Leave a comment

In an exclusive interview and photoshoot, Frank Bruno has introduced his first grandchild, Amaya Bruno-Hardy. Born to his second daughter Rachel Bruno-Hardy and her husband Bobby Hardy two weeks ago, weighing in at a knockout 8lb 5oz, baby Amaya is doted on by Grandpa Frank. Looking fit and healthy at Champneys spa in Tring the 56-year-old former boxer tells HELLO! in an exclusive interview that he can’t wait to babysit.

Frank Bruno with his daughter Rachel and granddaughter Amaya

Describing being a grandfather as 'very, very nice' he said: "I’ll just be glad when they grow up and call me granddad or grandpa of whatever and I can take them to the cinema or take them to the zoo, go for a walk with them."

Rachel and husband Bobby with their baby daughter

Frank’s well-documented struggle with bipolar is now firmly under control. He credits daily fitness training, healthy eating and a positive outlook with turning his wellbeing around. "It’s the best I’ve ever felt. I’ve been medication-free for three years," he said.

Frank is such a proud grandfather

Rachel, who Frank walked down the aisle at her wedding to childhood sweetheart Bobby just over a year ago, says: "A few years ago, when it all looked a bit bleak, I didn’t think we’d be in this position. I never thought we’d regain our family like it is now. It’s so nice to have us all healthy."

What a gorgeous baby!

Credits: Photography: Brian Aris/Matthew Archer. Styling: Cat Stirling. Hair: Claire Ray at Carol Hayes. Makeup: Charlie Duffy at Carol Hayes using MAC

Pick up the latest copy of HELLO! for more gorgeous photos, out Monday 30 July

More on:

More about hello exclusive

More news

Latest comments

Please note, all comments are those of readers and do not represent the opinion of Hellomagazine.com
Hellomagazine.com reserves the right to remove comments it considers offensive or not relevant
Please focus on the topic

To comment you must be registered at hellomagazine.com

Log in to comment