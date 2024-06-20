Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's son Aire, 2, shows off talent in rare home video

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's youngest child, Aire, showed off his talent in a rare home video shared by the cosmetics mogul recently.

Taking to her Instagram, the reality star, 26, posted the heartwarming clip of her sitting beside her two-year-old as they had breakfast in her kitchen in her huge $12 million mansion while singing the ABC song.

The Kardashians star, who also shares six-year-old Stormi with her rapper ex-boyfriend, referenced a previous viral video of hers in which she sang 'Rise and shine' to her daughter, Stormi, in the caption as she said: "Aire was born a little late for rise and shine but he sure knows my beautiful abcs."

© Instagram / @kyliejenner Kylie Jenner and her children Stormi and Aire

See Kylie and Aire showing off their sweet interaction in the home video below…

Kylie's 'Rise and Shine' viral video even sparked an official song at the time, with the reality star poking fun at her vocal abilities on social media. In the new video, little Aire is singing along with his mom to the alphabet song – and it's clear the love of music and singing runs in the family!

WATCH: Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's son Aire is adorable in rare home video

Fans were quick to make a comment about Kylie and Aire's tune, with one person joking: "And the Grammy for Musical Duo of the Year goes to…" as another said: "When we needed you the most! YOU CAME THRU WITH ANOTHER BANGER." A third added: "Omg I love him so much."

In between stunning selfies, glamorous vacation snaps and photos from her multi-million dollar makeup brand, Kylie Cosmetics, Kylie does occasionally share photos of her two children but, a lot of the time, chooses to keep them away from the spotlight. It's also seldom that the two are featured on the reality show, The Kardashians.

Fans have also noted that if any of Kylie's siblings – including Kim, Khloe, Kourtney or Kendall – share photos of Kylie's kids, their faces are not shown.

Despite her level of fame, Kylie has shielded her children more so in recent times deliberately. This is, in part, due to the extreme interest in her private life, particularly her relationships and children.

"So, I decided to push back a little bit - definitely when I got pregnant and, you know, started having kids," she previously explained while appearing on Hailey Bieber's YouTube channel.

© Matt Winkelmeyer Kylie Jenner with her daughter Stormi Webster

"I think that when I showed my personality too much or shared a little bit too much, people just had more access to say things about the real me.

"I think that I have probably the toughest skin on the planet 'cause millions of people have said things about me, decided who I am... it's hard to just swallow that. My friends and my family know who I am so that's really all that matters."

© Christopher Polk/Golden Globes 2 Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet reportedly split up in recent weeks

Kylie and Travis, who began dating in 2017, welcomed their first baby in 2018 but split in late 2019. After rekindling their romance, they welcomed baby Aire in February 2022 but, less than a year later, split for good.

In recent times, Kylie has been linked to Oscar-nominated actor Timothée Chalamet and they were pictured together at the Golden Globes earlier this year. However, in April, it was reported that they had split.