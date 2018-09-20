Zara Tindall shows first glimpse of baby Lena in stunning new photos - take a look here A first glimpse of baby Lena!

There's no slowing Zara Tindall! The British royal, 37, has given royal watchers the first glimpse of her second child, baby Lena. Taking part in a new campaign three months after giving birth, the doting mother looked picture perfect as she cosied up to her newborn daughter. "I always use the best equipment in competing and it definitely applies for the children and having the best for the baby," she said of pushchair brand iCandy. "The iCandy for Land Rover works incredibly well for us and fits into our lifestyle across all-terrains, it is light and accessible. It is a fantastic addition for our family."

Zara Tindall is the new ambassador for pushchair brand iCandy

The video, which highlights the launch of the iCandy's £1500 'all-terrain' buggy in partnership with Land Rover, sees Zara show off her maternal side as she pushes her baby daughter down a garden path alongside their Labrador. "It is so important to me and the family to be outside my job day-in-day-out is solely being outside," explained the mum-of-two. "So for me having the family there makes it all the more doable with my pushchair."

The royal stars in a new campaign video with baby Lena

Zara and her husband Mike Tindall, who are also proud parents to four-year-old Mia, welcomed their second child Lena in June. Back in 2016, the couple revealed that they were expecting, but one month later they made the sad announcement that Zara had lost the baby. Earlier this month, the Queen's granddaughter spoke of the difficulties she experienced in an emotional interview with BBC Breakfast presenter Sally Nugent. "I think that's the hardest thing in our situation, is that everyone knew," she explained whilst fighting back the tears. "And very much when things like that happen, normally it's just your family and friends, but unfortunately everyone knew about it."

