Princess Anne's royal first set the standard for kids Zara Tindall and Peter Phillips
Digital Cover mother-and-baby

The Princess Royal lead the way when it came to education

Melanie Macleod
Wellness Editor
2 minutes ago
Princess Anne instilled a fantastic work ethic into her children, Zara Tindall and Peter Phillips, but long before she was named the hardest-working royal several years in a row, she was already setting a high bar for her children.

In fact, the Princess Royal was in the first generation of The Royal Family to take and pass A levels, choosing to study history and geography, while her older brother, King Charles, studied history and French.

Following in their mother's footsteps Zara and Peter both passed their A-Levels too, with Zara studying physical education, geography and biology, and Peter achieving two A-levels, though it was not shared what he studied.

Princess Anne and Peter Phillips with a horse behind them© Getty
Peter took after his mother in his commitment to studying

Though Zara passed her exams, she didn’t get into her university of choice, so took a gap year before going on to study Equine Physiotherapy at Exeter University, while her brother took Sports Science at the same university.

Zara initially studied equestrian massage before transferring courses to equine physiotherapy.

Mike Tindall's wife followed in her mother's footsteps by pursuing an Olympic career too – we bet Princess Anne is extremely proud!

zara and mike tindall with princess anne and peter phillips in a field© Getty
Zara, Pete and Anne have a shared loved of horses

Princess Anne's intelligence

Princess Anne attended the Benenden School in Kent as a boarder, and her education served her well, as not only did she attain her A-levels but her general knowledge is good too, as she was the first member of the royal family to appear on a TV quiz show.

Princess Anne's TV star moment

The royal appeared as a contestant on the BBC panel game A Question of Sport in 1987 when she was 37 years old. Nineteen million viewers tuned in to watch her star turn, and she was praised for being easygoing and good fun – we'd expect nothing less.

Princess Anne sits with presenter David Coleman at the recording of the 200th episode of A Question of Sport© PA Images
Princess Anne appearing on A Question of Sport

Princess Anne is certainly comfortable in front of the camera, agreeing to be filmed when she appeared on Mike Tindall's rugby podcast, The Good, The Bad and The Rugby.

What we'd do to see Princess Anne on another TV show now!

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

