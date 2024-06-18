Zara and Mike Tindall's daughter Lena turns six! Best rare photos

It's a special day in the Tindall household today, as their second daughter, Lena, is celebrating her sixth birthday.

Little Lena and her siblings Mia, 10, and Lucas, three, lead relatively normal lives, rarely seen in public apart from on big days such as Christmas or attending events such as their great uncle King Charles' coronation, so it's a special occasion to see photos of them enjoying their low-key life with their parents Zara and Mike Tindall.

Mike recently revealed that Lena enjoys rugby, gymnastics swimming and hockey, so perhaps she'll be having an activity-based birthday party with her friends.

Read on for the cutest photos of Lena over the past six years…

1/ 15 © Getty Bonding with cousins When Lena was 13 months old, she was snapped being helped along at the Festival of British Eventing by her cousins Savannah Phillips and Isla Phillips who are the daughters of Lena's uncle Peter Phillips and his ex-wife Autumn.



2/ 15 © Getty Flying high Mike Tindall chucked his baby daughter in the air during summer 2019, setting her up for a lifetime of adventure loving.

3/ 15 © Photo: Getty Images Adventures After a stint on an inflatable, wearing a cute floral dress and pink hair clip, baby Lena needed a helping hand to get off and luckily her mum was there to provide assistance.



4/ 15 © Getty Daddy's girl Mike was a doting dad at the Whatley Manor Gatcombe International Horse Trials at Gatcombe Park in September 2019, carrying Lena around – as well as her beloved cuddly toy. LOOK: 5 times Mike Tindall showed he's a doting dad to Mia, Lena and Lucas

5/ 15 © Getty Riding high Mum-of-three Zara was also pictured with Lena on her shoulders at the Festival of British Eventing in 2019. The horse show takes place at Gatcombe Park, which is where the family lives so they didn't have had to go very far for a fun day out.



6/ 15 © Getty Cuddles with Zara Dressed in her riding gear, Zara scooped up her daughter in April 2022.



7/ 15 © Photo: Getty Images Fairground fun In April 2022 Lena showed her adventurous side, enjoying a fairground ride at the Barefoot Retreats Burnham Market International Horse Trials in Norfolk.



8/ 15 © Getty Fearless fun Mike and Lena rode a Ferris wheel in August 2022, with Lena not showing a hint of fear on the high ride.



9/ 15 Royal events Making a rare public outing, Lena was on her best behaviour at the Queen's Platinum Jubilee pageant in 2022, photographed looking at the programme with her cousin Princess Charlotte, who is the daughter of Prince William and Princess Kate. The little one wore a sweet denim jacket, accessorised with a teal green headband.



10/ 15 © Getty Military inspiration Lena looked excited ahead of the family church service during Christmas 2022. She wore a cute military-inspired double-breasted coat as she rushed to church.



11/ 15 © Getty Fancy in florals Easter 2023 saw Lena attend the family church service in a cute floral frock and buckled up shoes. A green headband completed her look. LOOK: Zara Tindall's smile transformation: before and after photos

12/ 15 © Getty Camouflage queen Last summer saw Lena don a camouflage outfit for a day at the funfair. She added wellies to avoid the mud and was triumphant during a game of hook-a-duck.



13/ 15 © Getty Bouncing about With a taste for adventure, we bet Lena loved this trampoline activity, which saw her flying high during summer 2023.



14/ 15 © Getty Cute at Christmas During the royal family's annual trip to Sandringham for Christmas 2023, Lena was the picture of perfection in a camel-coloured coat dress and a pink headband.



15/ 15 © Getty Playful family time Proving she's inherited her dad's sense of fun, Lena pulled faces as she waited for her mother and great-aunt, Sarah Ferguson, to finish chatting.



