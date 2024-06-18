Zara and Mike Tindall's daughter Lena turns six! Best rare photos

It's a special day in the Tindall household today, as their second daughter, Lena, is celebrating her sixth birthday.
Little Lena and her siblings Mia, 10, and Lucas, three, lead relatively normal lives, rarely seen in public apart from on big days such as Christmas or attending events such as their great uncle King Charles' coronation, so it's a special occasion to see photos of them enjoying their low-key life with their parents Zara and Mike Tindall.
Read on for the cutest photos of Lena over the past six years…
Bonding with cousins
When Lena was 13 months old, she was snapped being helped along at the Festival of British Eventing by her cousins Savannah Phillips and Isla Phillips who are the daughters of Lena's uncle Peter Phillips and his ex-wife Autumn.
Flying high
Mike Tindall chucked his baby daughter in the air during summer 2019, setting her up for a lifetime of adventure loving.
Adventures
After a stint on an inflatable, wearing a cute floral dress and pink hair clip, baby Lena needed a helping hand to get off and luckily her mum was there to provide assistance.
Daddy's girl
Mike was a doting dad at the Whatley Manor Gatcombe International Horse Trials at Gatcombe Park in September 2019, carrying Lena around – as well as her beloved cuddly toy.
Mum-of-three Zara was also pictured with Lena on her shoulders at the Festival of British Eventing in 2019. The horse show takes place at Gatcombe Park, which is where the family lives so they didn't have had to go very far for a fun day out.
Cuddles with Zara
Dressed in her riding gear, Zara scooped up her daughter in April 2022.
Fairground fun
In April 2022 Lena showed her adventurous side, enjoying a fairground ride at the Barefoot Retreats Burnham Market International Horse Trials in Norfolk.
Fearless fun
Mike and Lena rode a Ferris wheel in August 2022, with Lena not showing a hint of fear on the high ride.
Royal events
Making a rare public outing, Lena was on her best behaviour at the Queen's Platinum Jubilee pageant in 2022, photographed looking at the programme with her cousin Princess Charlotte, who is the daughter of Prince William and Princess Kate. The little one wore a sweet denim jacket, accessorised with a teal green headband.
Military inspiration
Lena looked excited ahead of the family church service during Christmas 2022. She wore a cute military-inspired double-breasted coat as she rushed to church.
Fancy in florals
Easter 2023 saw Lena attend the family church service in a cute floral frock and buckled up shoes. A green headband completed her look.