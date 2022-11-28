14 best Santa's grottos in the UK for Christmas 2022 Get booking before tickets sell out

Santa Clausand his busy elves seem to be popping up all around us - children everywhere are delighted! If a child you know is keen to visit Santa and meet Rudolph, keep scrolling...

HELLO! has rounded up some of the best Santa's grottos in the UK, from Hyde Park's Winter Wonderland to Cornwall's Eden Project and even the Royal Albert Hall. Take your pick and hurry along!

1. Storytime with Father Christmas at the Royal Albert Hall, London

See Santa at the famous Royal Albert Hall ©Andy Paradise

Children and adults will enjoy this magical day out at one of London's best-known landmarks, the Royal Albert Hall. Held in the beautiful porch, this festive experience will see youngsters meet Father Christmas and his merry head elf Crumpet for a charming Christmas Storytime session. Plus, every child gets to take home their very own gift! The experience is most suitable for children aged three and above and is open from 2 - 21 December 2022.

For more information visit royalalberthall.com

2. Santa Land at Winter Wonderland, London

Hyde Park's Winter Wonderland returns

Get the Christmas celebrations underway at Winter Wonderland, which returned to London's Hyde Park on 18 November. Little ones will love a visit to Santa Land, which is filled with rides such as a 45m ice slide, and Santa's Toy Factory fun house where Santa and his elves are making toys ready for Christmas! You can't book a visit to Santa, but his grotto is open every day from 10 am to 6 pm and entry to the park now costs £5 - £7.50.

For more information visit hydeparkwinterwonderland.com

3. Visit the Noir Kringle pop up

Mr Kringle is keen to meet everyone

Looking for a diverse Santa experience? In 2018, Charlotte Lewis set up Noir Kringle 'The Black Santa's Grotto Experience', a family-run event that gives children and parents the opportunity to visit a magical Christmas grotto where Father Christmas and all of his elves are Black.

Speaking exclusively to HELLO!, Charlotte said: "The notion of a Black Santa figure has been around in the States since the 1940s, but when I had my daughter, I searched and searched but couldn't find anything like that in the UK.

"I decided there and then that I wanted to set up a grotto for myself. There were lots of people, not just Black people, that wanted something different. It's been my passion project ever since." It's so popular that 2022 dates have already sold out, but keep an eye out for next year.

For more information visit www.noirkringle.co.uk

4. Meet Santa at Chelsea Christmas

There is so much to see in Sloane Square

Visit Santa's twinkling light-filled Grotto in Sloane Square this Christmas - what a fabulous place to bring your children to meet Santa and enjoy a festive family day out. Festival and events organiser, Underbelly, has created a winter terrace at Willows, featuring a traditional Grotto alongside al fresco seating, festive food and drink along with a Bavarian Curling rink to enjoy one of the world’s oldest winter sports. Open until 24 December with Grotto entry tickets starting at £15 for one child and an accompanying adult.

For more information visit www.willowsactivityfarm.com

5. Set Sail with Santa, Poole

Enjoy a Christmas cruise

For an unforgettable experience, why not visit Santa on his boat? Set sail with Santa cruises around Poole Harbour and see Brownsea Island, Studland Bay and more. While the children receive a Christmas present from Santa, adults can enjoy a glass of hot mulled wine and mince pies while listening to Christmas carols. Cruises last approximately 1 hour and 15 minutes and you can book a cruise with Santa until 24 December.

For more information visit citycruisespoole.com

6. Santa’s Snow Grotto at Chill Factore, Manchester

Real snow is guaranteed here

With twinkling fairy lights and real snow, Chill Factore in Manchester is another Lapland-esque experience that will provide a real winter wonderland experience for the whole family. As well as being able to visit the man in red, all children can enjoy a 30-minute play in the snow, whether it's exploring the snow tunnels in Mini Moose Land or racing down the ice slides in the Snow Park. Open until 24 December, and, if you book your Santa visit before 20th December, you can save 10% off your booking.

For more information visit Chillfactore.com

7. Santa's Polar Express, Newcastle

The Polar Express will make memories

Hop onboard Santa's Polar Express at the Slieve Donard Resort and Spa for a festive day out that all the family can enjoy. Children can take part in story-telling with Mrs Claus, a letter-writing workshop with the elves and of course, Santa's Polar Express train adventure. Meanwhile, adults can enjoy complimentary tea, coffee or mulled wine and browse the festive stalls. Visit on selected dates until 24 December.

For more information visit santapolarexpress.com

8. Meet Father Christmas at the Eden Project, Cornwall

See Santa's snowmobile

Go behind-the-scenes at the camp Santa and his elves make their home in the countdown to Christmas, snooping at the elves' bunkbeds, seeing the letters from children and even reading a bedside story, before meeting Father Christmas and receiving a special gift. These fun 40 minute sessions will run on selected dates and times between 2-24 December 2022 and cost from £10 for a child with one adult.

For more information visit edenproject.com

9. Santa's Grotto at Hamleys Toy Store

Regent Street's landmark toy store

What better place to write your Christmas list than in a toy store?! Hamleys famous toy shop on Regent Street, London, offers children the chance to enjoy an interactive 60-minute experience with Santa, including festive games and activities, learning elf songs and dances plus meeting Father Christmas. One ticket costs £50 and allows access for up to 3 people and Santa arrived on Saturday 12 November and will stay until Saturday 24 December.

For more information visit hamleys.com

10. Have breakfast with Santa at Emirates Spinnaker Tower, Portsmouth

Make your own toys with help from the elves ©Emirates Spinnaker Tower

Who says Father Christmas' grotto has to be at ground level? Climb the Emirates Spinnaker Tower to enjoy a continental-style breakfast overlooking the harbour and hosted by Santa and his merry elves. Children can write their letters to Santa and take photos with him, as well as build their own cuddly toy with a heart charm and birth certificate. All children will receive a gift from Santa. Come along every Saturday and Sunday throughout December.

For more information visit spinnakertower.co.uk

11. Enchanted Christmas at the Black Country Living Museum, Dudley

Enjoy fun for all ©Black Country Museum

Have fun and learn about a Christmas classic at the Black Country Living Museum! Santa and his elves have called in the Nutcracker General and his friends to keep the Rat King and his pesky partners from causing havoc while they prepare for Christmas. The story-based experience is inspired by the Nutcracker and features lots of family activities.

Open on Saturday 11, Sunday 12, Saturday 18 and Sunday 19 December.

For more information visit bclm.co.uk

12. Santa Spectacular at Willows Activity Farm, Hertfordshire

There is plenty to do at Willows

Enjoy a festive family outing with the Santa Spectacular experience at Willows Activity Farm. Of course, meeting Santa is one of the highlights of the day, with children able to pick out a gift from his Toy Shop to take home. There are numerous activities and workshops on offer, including making a toy bear, decorating biscuits and ice skating. Open from 2 - 24 December.

For more information visit willowsactivityfarm.com

13. Dan yr Ogof Cave Christmas Experience, Swansea

Marvel at the natural wonder of the Welsh Showcaves

Treat them to an experience they won't forget with a trip to Santa's Grotto within the National Showcaves Centre for Wales. Follow the twisting and turning cave passageways past underground lakes, waterfalls and colourful rock formations before meeting Santa in his underground grotto. Children receive a gift to take home and adults receive a hot drink and a mince pie. Visit every weekend in December until Sunday 18.

For more information visit showcaveschristmas.co.uk

14. Lapland UK

Lapland UK sells out quickly

Whitemoor Forest's 'Lapland UK' is an award-winning immersive adventure based on an original re-imagination of the Father Christmas myth. Upon entering the Enchanted Forest, your child will meet the elves and be presented with a special elven passport which will carry them through the Toy Factory, Mother Christmas's Kitchen and more. Finally, you will meet Santa himself!

Tickets for this year's popular event are sold out but book your 2023 visit as soon as tickets go on sale in January.

For more information visit www.laplanduk.co.uk

