Jools Oliver shares new photo of son River – and he looks so grown up! River is the youngest of Jamie Oliver and Jools' five children

Time is going by fast, and fans couldn’t get over how grown up Jools and Jamie Oliver's son River now looks after Jools shared a new photograph of their little boy on Instagram. River, two, was pictured sitting on the sofa sucking his thumb, which his mum uploaded alongside the caption: "Morning Little River." Comments soon followed, with one fan writing: "What a grown baby," while another said: "He is just gorgeous, looks like he has grown a lot in the past few months." A third added: "He's growing so fast, super duper pic and thanks for sharing." Jamie's mum Sally also commented, with the loving grandmother writing: "My little angel baby – happy little soul."

Jools Oliver shared a sweet photo of River relaxing at home

River is certainly doted on by his family, including his four older siblings, sister Poppy, 16, Daisy, 15, and Petal, nine, and brother Buddy, eight. Speaking in an interview on podcast Made by Mammas about River, Jools said: "They love him! They absolutely adore him. He doesn't really speak very much as there is so much noise and everyone speaks for him but everyone loves him."

River with his big sister Daisy

While Jamie and Jools have their hands full with five children, Jools hasn’t completely ruled out having another baby, although she did say that she would like to do so before her 44th birthday, which was last week. She said: "I am going to be 44 in November so it would be nice to get it in before I am 44, but you don’t know if anything is going to happen. After that I think am getting a bit too old. I am very happy with what I've got, but a little baby you can't beat it!"

As well as looking after her children, Jools also designs clothes and products for Mothercare's baby range Little Bird. On her birthday, Jools had double the reason to celebrate as Little Bird was named the winner of the Gold award at the Mother & Baby Awards for the brand's Roll Stroller. Jools took to Instagram Stories on Tuesday night to share a photo of her award, and wrote: "We won!"

