Jools Oliver has posted a moving tribute to her "two angels" in honour of Baby Loss Awareness Week. Taking to her Instagram page on Monday evening, the wife of celebrity chef Jamie Oliver shared a heartbreaking message with her followers alongside a picture of a burning white candle as she sympathised with those who have lost babies through miscarriage, stillbirth or death in infancy. "A beautiful wave of light to mark the end of an Always emotional Baby Loss Awareness Week," she wrote. "Thinking of all the families who have lost a cherished beautiful baby, either through miscarriage, still birth or neonatal death."

She added: "It is an absolute privilege to have come across some wonderful, strong brave women and families through Instagram who proudly tell their story of their own baby loss and through that support thousands of people going through the same thing." Jools, who tied the knot with Jamie in 2000, is a doting mother to five children; Poppy Honey, 16, Daisy Boo, 15, Petal Blossom, nine, Buddy Bear, eight, and two-year old River Rocket.

Speaking about her own miscarriages, Jools continued: "Be it through a simple quote, their beautiful eloquent writing and frankly just their plain raw honesty, has certainly helped myself and many others just so wonderful xxx our light shines bright for little Archie as always and our two little stars. May they all shine bright." Jools, who was diagnosed with polycystic ovarian syndrome at the age of 17, has previously opened up about one of her devastating miscarriages. Last year, she told MailOnline: "I had a miscarriage at three months, which makes you so worried once you are pregnant again - it makes it impossible to enjoy the early stages of pregnancy."

In May, 43-year-old Jools touched upon her miscarriage tragedy as she praised midwives on the International Day of the Midwife. Sharing a picture of herself cradling her youngest child, River, shortly after his birth, Jools wrote: "In celebration of International day of the midwife. Highlighting the magnificent and vital role that midwives play in bringing our babies into the world. We have been so lucky to have been blessed with the most wonderful midwives for each of our five children and the two little angels we lost." She added: "Kind, calm, warm and gentle. When you are scared and at your most vulnerable the squeeze of a hand and a stroke of your head means more than they will ever know. Thank you xxx."

