EXCLUSIVE: Ronnie and Sally Wood reveal all about their special Christmas plans for the twins The Rolling Stones rocker loves creating special memories

Rolling Stones legend Ronnie Wood and wife Sally have invited HELLO! into their London home as they celebrate Christmas with two year old twins Alice and Gracie. "Christmas is for children and I find it really rewarding seeing the expressions of excitement on their faces," the eternally youthful 71-year-old rock star tells Hello! as the twins affectionately climb all over him.

"We always have a very noisy Christmas, with lots of music, fun and food," he adds. "I love getting together with everyone who’s in town and seeing all my kids and grandkids having a great time. Being around lots of log fires and filling Christmas stockings for the little ones is always good fun."

MORE: Celebrities decorate their homes for Christmas

Theatre producer Sally, whose new play 'Chasing Bono' has opened to rave reviews adds: "I’m not sure if the girls understand what Christmas is all about yet but they’ve certainly enjoyed the build-up. This year I’ve asked a friend to knit them characters from The Clangers – their favourite children’s show - which they love watching with Ronnie."

Ronnie says of Sally’s new production, a comedy based on the true story of the friendship and professional rivalry that unfolded between U2’s Bono and his school friend Neil McCormick, who is now a music journalist: "I’m very proud of her. She’s moving from strength to strength in her work and keeps me down to earth with real theatre." Next year Sally and the twins will be joining Ronnie as the Rolling Stones tour America. Says Sally. "He’s very sprightly and has the energy of a child."

MORE: HELLO!'s Christmas Gift Guides

Ronnie adds: "I’m looking forward to the circus rolling again. I’m blessed with a natural resource of energy, just like my kids."

To see more pictures inside the couple's happy home, pick up a copy of HELLO! magazine, out Monday