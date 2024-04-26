Gal Gadot pours curves into figure-hugging dress seven weeks after birth of fourth child

Gal Gadot looked like an Amazon goddess when she stepped out in Beverly Hills on Thursday.

The 38-year-old new mom stunned in a figure-hugging black dress that showcased her incredible post-baby curves at the Tiffany & Co. Blue Book collection launch.

Gal's all-black look accentuated her statuesque frame and her dress melted around her svelte physique, showing a hint of her endlessly toned legs through a side slit.

She accessorized with a pair of dark sunglasses, and exquisite matching jewelry, wearing her dark locks in a slick updo with a center parting.

Her head-turning appearance comes just seven weeks after she and her husband Jaron Varsano quietly welcomed their fourth child, daughter Ori, in March.

The couple are already parents to three girls: Alma, 12, Maya, six, and Daniella, two. The arrival of baby Ori was a surprise because the actress never revealed that she was pregnant.

Posting an adorable photo of herself cradling Ori shortly after her birth, Gal penned: "My sweet girl, welcome. The pregnancy was not easy and we made it through."

She added: "You have brought so much light into our lives, living up to your name, Ori, which means 'my light' in Hebrew. Our hearts are full of gratitude. Welcome to the house of girls. Daddy is pretty cool too."

Back in 2021, soon after welcoming Daniella, Gal was asked by James Corden whether she wanted to expand her family.

She said: "The first one you're so nervous about how it's going to be. The second one, you worry about the first one, how she's going to take it. Then by the third one, you're like, they can deal with each other, let's enjoy this.

"Then you're thinking, I don't know if I'm ever going to have another baby, so I just enjoy every phase of it."

While the jury is out on whether she will add a fifth child to her brood, one thing Gal loves about being pregnant is giving birth.

"I love giving birth," she told InStyle in 2022. "I would do it once a week if I could. It's so magical. And I always take epidurals, to be fair, so it's not so painful. Just the moment you feel like you're creating life, it's incredible."

But when it comes to the pregnancies themselves, Gal admitted they "are hard for me — I feel sick and have migraines. I'm not in my element".

In a recent interview with People, the Wonder Woman actress shared her approach to parenting as a working mom.

She said: "We are very involved in our children's lives, so you just sleep less, you wake up earlier to be with the kids, you just stretch yourself more, but it's all worth it."

Gal added: "But it's hard, there is no recipe. I must say, almost every set I've been working on was super welcoming. My kids came to almost every set I've worked on, they're part of it."

