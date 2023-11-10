12 cool & unique Christmas gift ideas for kids of all ages

What do you buy the kid who has everything for Christmas? Present shopping for children can sometimes be hard. Especially if you're on the lookout for something a little bit different that will make their little faces light up when they open it.

If you’re looking for a unique, but totally cool, gift for your son, daughter, niece nephew or grandchildren, we’ve got you covered. We’ve gathered together the best gift ideas for kids of all ages – and there’s something here for everyone, whatever their taste or whatever your budget. All these ideas are just as good for birthdays or any other special occasion...

How we chose the best Unique Christmas gifts for kids

Expert data analysis: To find out what kids really want for Christmas, we spoke to researchers and data analysts GWI, who conduct an annual survey exploring the attitudes and behaviours of kids aged 8-15 years who use the internet. The top find? Barbie being noted as a favourite toy has almost doubled since 2021. You'll find unique present choices to reflect these trends, and many more in our gift guide. Scroll to the bottom of the page to learn more.

Price: We wanted to cater to all budgets in this gift guide, from those wanting a small stocking filler to loved ones looking for a big blowout present

Personal experience: Several of the HELLO! team, myself included are parents with years of present shopping experience. We've included the tried and tested products we love, and we're constantly reviewing new releases.

Reviews: Where it wasn't possible to try the toys ourselves, we only included products with a high volume of positive reviews from verified shoppers

Variety: Some kids love crafts, others are sport or game-obsessed. We tried to include something for everyone in our gift guide

GWI are a group of researchers, data analysts and creatives who provide expert consumer insights. They conduct an annual survey exploring the attitudes and behaviours of kids aged 8-15 years who use the internet. This is done by interviewing children and their parents/guardians. They gave us insights exploring trends specifically among eight to 11-year-olds in the UK. A few of the interesting things we discovered? The number of kids who play Mario has grown by 29% since 2021, the number of kids who would ask for jewellery as a present is up 23% since 2021, and those saying Barbie is a favourite toy has almost doubled since 2021.

Star Wars is also growing in popularity. Chris Beer, data journalist at GWI says: "One of the strongest trends in the last few years has been households signing up to Disney+, and with the amount of Star Wars IP on the service, kids are getting more and more into its characters. Action figures, plushies, and LEGO sets are all likely to be popular. Baby Yoda and Yoda are the most popular Star Wars characters and are now liked by more UK kids than old favourites Superman, Captain Marvel, and Mickey Mouse."