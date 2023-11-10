12 cool & unique Christmas gift ideas for kids of all ages

What do you buy the kid who has everything for Christmas? Present shopping for children can sometimes be hard. Especially if you're on the lookout for something a little bit different that will make their little faces light up when they open it.
If you’re looking for a unique, but totally cool, gift for your son, daughter, niece nephew or grandchildren, we’ve got you covered. We’ve gathered together the best gift ideas for kids of all ages – and there’s something here for everyone, whatever their taste or whatever your budget. All these ideas are just as good for birthdays or any other special occasion...
How we chose the best Unique Christmas gifts for kids
- Expert data analysis: To find out what kids really want for Christmas, we spoke to researchers and data analysts GWI, who conduct an annual survey exploring the attitudes and behaviours of kids aged 8-15 years who use the internet. The top find? Barbie being noted as a favourite toy has almost doubled since 2021. You'll find unique present choices to reflect these trends, and many more in our gift guide. Scroll to the bottom of the page to learn more.
- Price: We wanted to cater to all budgets in this gift guide, from those wanting a small stocking filler to loved ones looking for a big blowout present
- Personal experience: Several of the HELLO! team, myself included are parents with years of present shopping experience. We've included the tried and tested products we love, and we're constantly reviewing new releases.
- Reviews: Where it wasn't possible to try the toys ourselves, we only included products with a high volume of positive reviews from verified shoppers
- Variety: Some kids love crafts, others are sport or game-obsessed. We tried to include something for everyone in our gift guide
Best unique Christmas gifts for kids you can shop now
The retro kids gift with a brand new spin
Ages: 6 years and up
If your child is begging for a kitten, puppy, or hamster a Tamagotchi is the next best thing. The Tamagotchi Uni is the newest version of the 90s classic toy which parents will remember. My daughter is absolutely obsessed with hers - I love the fact that it’s wearable as a watch which tracks your movements so you can take it for a walk or meet up with friends and the fact that it’s rechargeable via USB cable is a massive plus too (we had the previous generation Tamagotchi Pix which burned through batteries at an alarming rate) This is a unique gift that all kids will love, whatever they’re into - the joy you get watching the little creature grow and evolve is immense.
A unique digital pet you can touch
Ages: 5 and up
My kids are big fans of Tamagotchis, but Ive never seen them so excited over a toy as when they tested out Bitzee. It’s a digital pet with a difference as you can actually touch it - it reacts to swipes, tilts and touches. The concept is the same as with most digi pets - it starts as a baby and you have to take care of it - feed it, play with it - even rock it to sleep, and it grows into an adult - and the more you play, the more pets you unlock. It comes in a ring-style box, which you open - and the floating image of your pet appears. It was a real novelty for my kids. They completed the training lesson easily, and enjoyed filling up the ‘love’ meter to evolve the pets and unlocking mini games to progress their Bitzie’s even further. The pets include common (bunny, cat, hedgehog, snail), rare (butterfly, chameleon) and legendary (mercat, unicorn) - and they’re all super adorable! And for me, the big plus point (apart from the reasonable price) is that with Bitzee, when the box is closed, the pet is ‘sleeping’ and doesn’t make any demands until you open it again.
A Christmas present idea for monkey fans
Ages: 4 and up
This is a really silly vertical family board game for two to four players which will appeal to anyone who loves monkeys, or finds toilet humour funny (isn’t that everyone??) The game will be over in about 25-30 minutes, but my two kids wanted to play it again and again. You spin the wheel to see how many flings you get, then load the bana-scented ‘poo’ into the monkey flinger and launch it at the tree to collect banana tokens. Depending on how many tokens you get, move you monkey up the vine, and the first to the top wins. My kis are six and ten and they love playing it together, and I think this would be good for younger kids to get them counting and recognising numbers.
A present idea for jewellery fans
Ages: 7 and up
If your kid loves bracelets, and especially making bracelets, they’ll love this little kit. It’s reccomended for ages seven and up, but my six-year-old had no problem using it - I was actually surprised at how easy it is to use! You can make, and remake, 10 unique friendship bracelets using the 170 pop-on beads. There’s no cutting, collapse or even having to tie knots - so it’s very user friendly. It’s a very creative unique gift for kids that’s a great one to get them away from screens and computer games. It’s just a shame you can’t buy refills of the beads, but hopefully it’ll be something the manufacturer brings out in the future.
The Christmas gifts for kids to enjoy with friends
Ages: 3 years and up
Kids love hanging out in tents and dens, but this really takes it to the next level. it's an inflatable air fort, which is ready for play in seconds - you just switch on the fan and it's filled with air. No messing about with poles, and there's no floor so it's easily accessible for kids of all ages. A brilliant toy for sleepovers, playrooms and sure to be the fave hangout spot in the house. We love the starry night version, but it's available in plenty of other designs too!
Best personalised gift idea for kids
Ages: suitable for all ages
A unique gift idea for kids that puts them in the spotlight – this is perfect. You can personalise the story to include names and the physical attributes of the child – and pen your own personalised message in the front inside cover. Sure to be a bedtime story favourite for many years to come!
An experience day for kids gift idea
Ages: 3 and up
An experience day is a great unique gift for kids – it’s a memory that they’ll cherish forever. If they’re truck mad, the Diggerland experience is perfect – but there’s something for every boy and girl, whatever their interests - whether it be a chocolate workshop, trampoline session, or even a treetop adventure at Go Ape. I know that in the case of my kids, they still talk about fun days out we've had years ago... And even thinking back to my own childhood, there are days out I can remember now fondly - a good 30 years (or more!) later. These sorts of gifts are always a hit!
A Christmas present idea to get them reading
Ages: Suitable for all ages
This is a gift that can be enjoyed at bedtime all year round – and by buying a full set online you can make some fantastic savings. There’s a whopping 87% off this Mr Men collection at Books2Door and there are bargains to be had on many other collections, including Peppa Pig, Star Wars, Julia Donaldson and Where’s Wally. As far as things to get for Christmas, you really can't beat a book set - I read a book a night with my daughter and when we get to the end of the collection she just wants to start all over again.
A STEM toy Christmas present idea
Ages: 8 and up
STEM toys make great gifts for kids! It stands for Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths and STEM learning encourages children to discover more about these subjects through fun – learning while they play basically. We love the National Geographic tock tumbler kit – which lets kids transform rocks into extraordinary polished gemstones. There are so many different STEM toys up for grabs on Amazon.
An interactive audio storybook player
Ages: Suitable for all ages
Most kids love story time, but this is something completely different! Tonies are audiobook players for kids with a cute twist – the story is contained in a Tonie figure which they place on top of the Toniebox to hear stories, songs and educational content. You can even upload your own audio to make your special story session for them to listen to.
It’s totally wireless and screen-free and there are over 200 different Tonies to choose from including The Gruffalo, CoComelon, The Snowman, The Little Prince, Little Red Riding Hood, Peter Pan, as well as children’s fave Disney adventures such as Coco, Frozen, The Lion King and Cinderella.
A unique Christmas kids gift idea for sleepovers
Ages: requires adult supervision
As long as you can deal with a bit of a sugar rush, this is a gift kids will adore. What could be better fun than making your own funfair-worthy fluffy candy floss at home (with a bit of adult help of course)? This cute set comes with a measuring spoon and 50 wooden sticks - just add a spoonful of candyfloss sugar and watch the magic happen! We have this and it's been an absolute favourite when friends have come over, rainy days when bad weather has kept us indoors, or Friday nights... Just because. It's a gift idea that will be a firm favourite for years to come and last them well into their teens.
A DJ mixer designed for kids
Do you have a mini music fan at home? The next big superstar DJ maybe? Then check this out! My daughter has it, and she couldn't love it more. If I'm honest, everyone in the whole family loves playing with it. This unique DJ mixer for kids includes 15 tracks in 7 different music styles and 15 multi-coloured instrument launch pads which light up. The professional-inspired turntable, cross-fader, light and tempo controls will delight budding DJs and the multi-coloured disco light effects will get the celebrations jumping on Christmas morning!
Meet the experts
GWI are a group of researchers, data analysts and creatives who provide expert consumer insights. They conduct an annual survey exploring the attitudes and behaviours of kids aged 8-15 years who use the internet. This is done by interviewing children and their parents/guardians. They gave us insights exploring trends specifically among eight to 11-year-olds in the UK. A few of the interesting things we discovered? The number of kids who play Mario has grown by 29% since 2021, the number of kids who would ask for jewellery as a present is up 23% since 2021, and those saying Barbie is a favourite toy has almost doubled since 2021.
Star Wars is also growing in popularity. Chris Beer, data journalist at GWI says: "One of the strongest trends in the last few years has been households signing up to Disney+, and with the amount of Star Wars IP on the service, kids are getting more and more into its characters. Action figures, plushies, and LEGO sets are all likely to be popular. Baby Yoda and Yoda are the most popular Star Wars characters and are now liked by more UK kids than old favourites Superman, Captain Marvel, and Mickey Mouse."