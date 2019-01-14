MasterChef's Greg Wallace shares gorgeous picture of pregnant wife Anne-Marie The couple are due to welcome their first child this year

He's gearing up for the arrival of his third child, so it's no wonder MasterChef judge Greg Wallace and his wife Anne-Marie are making the most of their free time together. Taking to his Instagram page on Monday, the food critic shared a beautiful picture of his pregnant wife resting in bed. "Mrs Wallace & Sid x," he simply captioned the lovely snap. The couple announced that they were expecting a baby boy last year after having fertility treatment.

Speaking to Sunday Mirror in July, Gregg revealed that the pair were seeking professional help to fulfil their dream of having a baby. "Medically, we are going to step it up and look at fertility treatment," he explained. "I would love to be a dad again. We are desperate for a baby and we have been consulting with the doctor. I know Anna can't wait to be a mum and she will be the most amazing mother."

MORE: Ben Shephard left red-faced after epic Good Morning Britain blunder

Gregg, 54, and Anne-Marie married in August 2016, in a romantic ceremony exclusively covered by HELLO! magazine. The TV star, who is 21 years older than his partner, tied the knot at Hever Castle in Kent in front of guests including John Torode – who was his best man – Lisa Faulkner and Gregg's MasterChef: The Professionals co-presenters, Marcus Wareing and Monica Galetti. "Meeting Anna has brought me what I think I've always been searching for – that big, warm family dynamic and there's real strength in that," he told HELLO! at the time.

Loading the player...

"I'm very conscious of people thinking I just do this willy-nilly. But we haven't rushed into this – we've been together for three years and I truly have never met anyone like Anna." The groom also added: "Anna was clear from the start of our relationship that she wants children and it won't be long at all before that happens."

MORE: MasterChef judge John Torode engaged to Lisa Faulkner

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.