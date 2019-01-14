Love Island star announces pregnancy in adorable Instagram post Huge congratulations!

Love Island fans will be ecstatic to hear that the show's 2015 winner Jessica Hayes is expecting her first child with fiancé Dan Lawry. Feeling relieved to "finally reveal this news," Jess took to Instagram to share her excitement with her 320,000 followers. Posting an intimate picture of the couple kissing, the image features a bunch of celebratory balloons emblazoned with the words 'bump ahead' and 'July 2019,' Jess' due date. A short video showing a close-up view of the ultrasound was also posted to her Instagram Story.

Accompanying the post, Jess wrote that the news came as a "surprise" but was a "blessing". She added that the couple are "feeling so grateful and excited to start this new journey and fall in love forever". Never one to hold back, Jess kept it real and discussed the trials and tribulations of pregnancy, writing that she'd been "dealing with sickness, tiredness, bad skin," whilst her bump was "pretty much impossible to hide now".

Loading the player...

Jess and Dan became engaged in August after beginning a relationship in early 2018. Having known each other prior to becoming a couple, Jess wrote on Instagram that the pair making their way "back to each other" had showed her that "everything was meant to be".

MORE: Meghan Markle finally reveals her due date!

The mum-to-be came into the spotlight after winning the first series of Love Island in 2015. Coupled up with Max Morley, the pair went their separate ways a mere six weeks after leaving the villa, with Max having subsequently appeared on Ex On The Beach and briefly dated series four runner-up Laura Anderson.

MORE: Holly Willoughby's Dancing on Ice dress has the internet in a frenzy

Whilst the first series of the rebooted Love Island only gained an average viewership of 570,000 (compared with an average four million people in 2018), the addition of the show's early series to Netflix in the UK has introduced the contestants to a new audience, giving Jess and the other stars a new following.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.