Jamie Oliver pays sweet tribute to wife Jools and son River as he misses them

Jamie Oliver often posts photos of his recipes and restaurants on social media, but changed things up over the weekend. The celebrity chef paid a touching tribute to his wife Jools Oliver, and their youngest child, son River, two, after he was missing them while away for work. Jamie posted a gorgeous black-and-white throwback photo of Jools cuddling up to a baby River, and simply captioned it with a love heart emoji. Jamie's mum Sally was quick to comment on the photo, writing: "Aww, are you missing them? You'll be home soon." The dad-of-five's fans were also quick to observe just how much River looks like his dad. "Jamie's double right there," one said, while another added: "Looks so like his dad!"

Jamie Oliver was missing his wife Jools and their son River

Jamie and Jools are childhood sweethearts and started dating when they were teenagers. The happy couple have been married since 2000, and Jools previously gave an insight into her and Jamie’s long-lasting romance when she took to Instagram to share a photo of a pile of love letters Jamie had written when they first started going out. Jools wrote: "When I was 17 I worked in Tokyo for 3 months and every single day Jamie sent me a letter or a fax without fail! These are only half of them. I started reading them and it brought back just the best and happiest memories xxx missing u @jamieoliver."

Jamie and Jools with their three youngest children

River, meanwhile, is the much-adored baby of the family, and is doted on by his four older siblings. Speaking in an interview on podcast Made by Mammas, Jools said of her children: "They love him! They absolutely adore him. He doesn't really speak very much as there is so much noise and everyone speaks for him but everyone loves him."

Although Jamie, 43, and his wife Jools have their hands full with five children between the ages of 16 and two, the couple haven’t completely ruled out having another baby in the near future. The Naked Chef told The Mirror last year: "I’ve tried to shut the shop a few times and I’ve failed. I just don’t know any more. My intention would be to not have another one, but she might have different ideas and my capacity for self-restraint clearly isn’t great, I don’t have a good track record. We should phone a bookie. What are the odds? Will they/won’t they?"

