Hollyoaks star welcomes baby daughter – see the first photo!

Congratulations to Susie Amy and her boyfriend Raphael Bar, who have welcomed their first child together! The Hollyoaks actress shared a beautiful photo of herself holding her baby daughter, who they have named Noa. She captioned the post: "Our beautiful daughter Noa Liberty Jane Bar was born on the 17th January at 1.26am weighing 9 pounds 2oz. We utterly adore her - super cuddles from only a few hours old."

In the photo, the beautiful baby girl is snoozing on her mum's chest with her arm draped over her shoulder. Fans were quick to congratulate the new little family, with one writing: "Beautiful mum and beautiful daughter," while another added: "Aww look at her holding mummy tight! Congrats hon. Precious." According to her Instagram stories, Susie has already taken little Noa on her first cinema trip – to a baby friendly screening of Mary Poppins Returns. The actress, who played Scarlett Morgan in the popular soap, announced the happy news that she was expecting a baby back in October. Posting a photo of her bump, she wrote: "For the first time - maybe in my life - I can't wait for January!"

Susie will be a new mum with her Hollyoaks colleague Alex Fletcher, who welcomed a baby boy back in December. Speaking to HELLO! about her son, Hanson, she said: "I can't believe he is really here. When they lifted him up for me to see, I couldn't believe his chubby cheeks. 'That's my boy,' I thought. He looked like a real chunk." Speaking about her 11-year-old daughter's relationship with her new brother, she added: "Yasmin is better with him than me at times. She has taken to it quite naturally – and it is like he has always been here. She adores him and has been a real help."

