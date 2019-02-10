Robbie Williams' baby daughter Coco pictured for first time with Teddy and Charlie What a cute family!

Robbie Williams and his wife Ayda Field welcomed their third child, Coco, in September, and ever since they have kept their youngest shielded from the spotlight. However, over the weekend, the celebrity couple delighted fans after posting the first ever photo of all three of their children playing together in the swimming pool at home in LA. Baby Coco was seen in a pink flamingo float as her older siblings helped balance her. The picture – which was posted on Ayda's Instagram account – was captioned: "Teddy and Charlie are giving Coco a helping hand." Fans adored the photo, with one writing in the comments section: "Yay finally a photo of Coco," while another said: "That's so sweet to see Coco."

Robbie Williams and Ayda Field's three children in their first ever public photo together

In September, Robbie and Ayda surprised their fans after announced that they had secretly welcomed a new addition to their family via a surrogate. Shortly after her arrival, Robbie opened up about their new addition, and how it was so different having a third baby compared to just one. "Coco is the most chilled baby I've ever known," he told The Sun, before speaking about the differences with his third child. "It's funny. The first baby you have, 'Shh, it's sleeping,' then you hear someone coming in that closes the door and you run downstairs and you go, 'Shh! The baby!' Then the third one, the television's on, the kids are playing, the dogs are barking, the baby stays asleep and the world doesn't end."

Robbie and Ayda are living in LA with their young family

The doting dad added that Teddy and Charlie were both besotted with their baby sister. Talking to The Mirror, he said: "The kids, there's no jealousy, there's just lots of love. Teddy wants to feed her all the time and cuddle her all the time." Robbie added of Coco: "We keep waiting for her to be a nightmare, but so far she hasn't done anything other than sleep, drink and occasionally smile and then get confused about what she's doing."

