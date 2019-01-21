Robbie Williams' daughter Teddy steals the show again in new family video Teddy is growing up fast!

Robbie Williams' daughter Teddy is just like her famous dad! The little girl had her parents in hysterics over the weekend after she performed a song and dance routine for them during a trip to Robbie's studio in LA. Teddy's song was about her parents over Christmas time, and Robbie couldn’t help but beam with pride as he watched his daughter enthusiastically show off her moves. Her mum Ayda Field captured the sweet moment on video, and posted the footage on Instagram to share with her fans. "Currently with @robbiewilliams and Teddy in the recording studio," she wrote in the caption. Many were quick to comment on just how much Teddy reminded them of Robbie, with one user writing: "She has her father's talent. So cute," while another said: "A little entertainer already, just like her daddy!"

Robbie Williams and Ayda Field's daughter Teddy is taking after her dad!

MORE: David Beckham shares gorgeous photo of Harper's new haircut

This isn’t the first time that Teddy has stolen the limelight. In October, she made her public debut as one of the bridesmaids at Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's wedding, and famously asked Sarah Ferguson whether she was the Queen. This was also the first time that Teddy's face had been photographed as her parents make a conscious effort to keep their children's identity out of the public eye to protect their privacy, but it was clear for all to see that the little girl is Robbie's double. With the same large brown eyes and dark brown hair, little Teddy looked happy and confident as she played a role in the special day.

Teddy kept her parents entertained in the studio

Robbie has previously spoken out about their decision to do this while appearing on Loose Women, telling the panel: "We never show their faces, it's really important to us. We're really proud and we want to share absolutely everything but there's a law in this country that they can't put pictures up of kids in the papers unless you're posting their faces."

READ: Amanda Holden shares gorgeous rare photo of daughter Lexi on her birthday

Just before her starring role, little Teddy was tucked up early the night before after enjoying dinner at a plush five-star hotel near Windsor with her family, a source exclusively told HELLO!. Later in the evening, groom Jack Brooksbank and Ayda enjoyed catching up after bumping into each other in the hotel, and the good friends were clearly excited to see each other. "Jack and Ayda caught up later that night and he told her how sweet Teddy had been," the source added. "Ayda was laughing about the need to pop to M&S to pick up some Percy Pig sweeties," the source added, "presumably in case of bribing emergencies!"

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.