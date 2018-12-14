Robbie Williams reveals cheeky comment daughter made after Princess Eugenie's wedding The sass!

Robbie Williams has revealed the hilarious conversation his wife Ayda Field had with their daughter Teddy. In his vlog, Vloggie Williams, the singer recalled how Teddy asked her mum when she can start calling Robbie 'Rob' and not 'Dad'. Ayda told her daughter: "He's called Dad so I don't think he'd like you calling him Rob."

But the sassy six-year-old was quick to reply with: "Well if I'm at the X Factor and I'm in the crowd and I don't want people to know that he's my dad, should I call him Rob?" Ayda insisted, "You can call him Daddy," to which the couple's firstborn cheekily said: "You can't hide me anymore, and I like it."

Teddy made her debut at Princess Eugenie's royal wedding

Robbie and Ayda have always been conscious to protect their children's identity, never uploading photos of their faces on social media. Instead, they share photos of Teddy, son Charlie and baby Coco from behind. But Teddy was catapulted into the public eye in October when she acted as one of the bridesmaids at Princess Eugenie's royal wedding.

The little girl stole the show alongside Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Mia Tindall. She behaved impeccably, walking down the aisle with her fellow bridesmaids and pageboys, but her cheeky nature was caught on camera after the ceremony. Teddy was seen standing outside the church with the rest of the bridal party, when she shouted out to Sarah Ferguson: "Are you the Queen?"

Robbie says daughter is destined for showbiz:

Sarah replied "No" leaving Teddy to persevere and ask, "Are you a Princess?" The Duchess of York, who was on her way to her daughter's wedding reception, quickly replied, "Yes" before joining Prince Andrew in the car. It was Teddy's big debut in the spotlight, and boy did she show the confidence and sense of humour she shares with her X Factor judge parents!

